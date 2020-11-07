News

Please somebody give Tony Pulis a job and stop him spouting more Newcastle nonsense like this

Tony Pulis is one of that group of managers who you always dreaded arriving at Newcastle United.

Also in that group are / were, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, JFK and Steve McClaren.

We got those four which was pretty depressing but thankfully not Tony Pulis…yet.

We have though been landed with yet another member of this old school set of not very good managers, in the shape of Steve Bruce.

The one rule of this managers club is that they ALWAYS back each other up.

Just remember this when you hear any interview of them talking about one of their mates, they are NEVER going to give proper rational unbiased answers.

Today Tony Pulis has been talking about Steve Bruce.

Tony Pulis talking to Sky Sports about Steve Bruce after he has just got absolutely schooled by Ralph Hasenhuttl on Friday night, absolutely embarrassing the way the two managers set out their teams and the style of play.

Southampton absolutely battering Newcastle in a totally one-sided affair, it was 2-0 but could and should have been 5-0 or 6-0.

Tony Pulis talking to Sky Sports about his mate Steve Bruce:

“We just spoke about Southampton and the stability at that football club.

“How it has filtered right through to the team, the players, the coaching staff, the manager, everything. There’s stability there.

“Every time you talk about Newcastle there is instability.

“The chairman is going to sell the football club, they don’t like the manager, they don’t like the system, they don’t like the way they play, they don’t like…

“There’s always stuff going on.

“It’s one of those clubs that is just insane actually.

“Steve [Bruce] has done a very very good job there, in a very difficult situation.

“I don’t care what anybody says, [if] they stay in the Premiership and they stay mid-table or whatever, that’s good for him.

“That’s a fantastic result for Steve and for the football club.

“Now the only way they are going to sort it out, if somebody else comes in and buys the football club and then they push on from there.

“But at the moment it is all about instability and you need somebody in there who has got a…big shoulders, who can take all the pressure, take all the flak, and continue to get results and keep them in the Premier League.

“Because like I say, it is chalk and cheese, looking at Newcastle and looking at Southampton, chalk and cheese.”

This is all quite mad.

The claims about how great Steve Bruce is…are bad enough.

However, the total failure of Tony Pulis to [deliberately?] not understand what is happening at Southampton is even worse.

The stability at Southampton is because of Ralph Hasenhuttl, he has created that, he is not the beneficiary of somebody else producing stability.

In the two years before the Austrian arrived Southampton had instability stamped on their foreheads, with three different hopeless managers in the shape of Claude Puel, Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes.

Then Ralph Hasenhuttl took over on 5 December 2018.

A very good manager who knows what he is doing and it is he who has created the stability and positivity at Southampton, nobody else. Saving them from relegation in 2018/19, 52 points and 11th spot in 2019/20, then this season going top on Friday night when taking apart Newcastle.

The owners at Southampton aren’t producing miracles, Hasenhuttl has only had a net £29m to spend in his four transfer windows. He has improved vastly the squad he inherited and then added some more decent players.

As Tony Pulis points to, we all know the BIG problem is Mike Ashley.

However, despite being starved of funds by Ashley, Rafa Benitez produced stability, he and the team bonded with the fans and produced a positive aspect out of a negative situation under the owner.

Fans didn’t think the style of play was great a lot of the time but understood the underlying problems, then with Ashley having promised Rafa credible funds to spend, you could anticipate how things could improve long-term, even if Ashley stayed on.

In his final 28 PL games, Rafa had the eighth best form in the Premier League and in his final 16 games, the fifth best form.

Newcastle United had stability and were improving.

Then Mike Ashley forced Rafa out, brought in Steve Bruce as his patsy, and there has been over £100m in terms of net spend since Bruce was appointed.

If Rafa Benitez had stayed and Mike Ashley had been willing to allow Rafa to spend £100m+ net, on players of his choosing, would NUFC really have instability now???

