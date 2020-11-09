Player Ratings

Newcastle v Southampton player ratings from NUFC fans – Brutal but fair?

The results of the Newcastle v Southampton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

A clear man of the match for Newcastle United, Karl Darlow (6.4), although that doesn’t take much. Plus a feeling amongst some supporters that the keeper should have maybe saved the first goal.

Only four other players even scrape 4.0 or better.

Highest rated outfield player was Federico Fernandez (4.3), as usual he was Newcastle’s best defender in the game but a low rating this time.

For the fans, Callum Wilson (4.2) was next best, a thankless task as Bruce’s negative tactics left the striker totally isolated for most of the match.

The other two centre-backs are the ones who also scrape into this group rated 4.0 or better by Newcastle fans, Fabian Schar (4.1) just ahead of Jamaal Lascelles (4.0), the captain partly at fault for the second goal, as after Longstaff lost possession, Lascelles backed off and never pressured goalscorer Armstrong.

As for those at the very bottom end of the fan ratings…

At the very bottom was Jeff Hendrick (2.0), a completely anonymous performance and Newcastle fans left bemused that he played ahead of Isaac Hayden.

Hendrick’s central midfield partner Sean Longstaff (2.7) fared little better, Newcastle having no control in the middle of the pitch and Longstaff also at fault for the second goal.

Allan Saint-Maximin (3.0) was third lowest and hardly in the match, leaving another trio of under-achievers to make up the eleven.

Jamal Lewis (3.9) having a tough night, as did Jacob Murphy (3.4) on the other side of the pitch.

Miguel Almiron (3.5) had the workrate as usual but no real positive impact on the match, plus he was caught in possession for that opening goal.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Southampton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 61% (64%) Newcastle 39% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton 15 (8) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

