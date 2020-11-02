Player Ratings

Newcastle v Everton player ratings from NUFC fans – 1 stand out player and 3 back-ups

The results of the Newcastle v Everton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

A clear man of the match for Newcastle United, Callum Wilson (8.5) easily coming out on top. Is it harsh to say NUFC are now a one man team in terms of attacking threat? Maybe. However, I don’t think any chance that United would have won on Sunday without the striker, created / won the penalty and scored both goals.

Three other players were picked out by Newcastle fans as well above the rest.

The decision to leave Miguel Almiron (7.8) out of most PL games this season, looking ever more ridiculous. A tireless performance and Newcastle simply look a far better team with the Paraguayan included.

Sean Longstaff (7.5) did really well and as the game opened up he helped give more of an attacking threat, getting in the box, and only a stunning save from Olsen preventing him getting on the scoresheet. His mobility around the pitch a big help compared to when we have Shelvey strolling around.

At the back, no surprise to see Federico Fernandez (7.4) as usual marked up as Newcastle’s best defender. Very definitely, Mr Reliable, AND his passing was excellent as well.

As for the weaker parts of the team, two players stood out for Newcastle fans.

Jeff Hendrick (5.5) didn’t do a lot wrong in some ways but then again his tendency to always turn back with the ball instead of looking to go forward, is very frustrating.

As for Allan Saint-Maximin (5.6), the negative tactics don’t help him as whilst he had a more free role he rarely got the ball in the opposition half. The stand out time that he did, Almiron and Wilson setting him up, he should have scored instead of hitting it straight at Olsen. Looking a bit out of sorts so far this season, only occasionally reminding us of what a threat he can be.

The other five starters giving very decent / solid performances.

Karl Darlow (6.8) did well and was only beaten by a smart Calvert-Lewin finish late on, when the defence failed to cover the threat.

Jacob Murphy (6.7) flourishing once again in his right-back role and helped no doubt by Everton missing their real quality creative players in James Rodriguez and Richarlison, meaning he didn’t have to worry so much about any real pace / trickery from the opposition getting wide.

The same on the other side with Jamal Lewis (6.7) as well, he did some decent stuff going forward, with it also helping that first choice Everton full-backs Coleman and Digne were also missing, that pair liking to get forward and pressurise their opposite numbers.

The other two centre-backs did a decent job alongside Fernandez with Calvert-Lewin, Lascelles (6.7) pretty solid and Fabian Schar (6.5) enjoying the more freedom a back three / five gives him.

Special mention for sub Ryan Fraser (7.1), looked very lively when replacing Saint-Maximin and set up the winner for Callum Wilson.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

