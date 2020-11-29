Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings results from NUFC fans – Clear MOTM and 4 back-ups

Player Ratings

A clear man of the match for Newcastle United, as yet again, Karl Darlow (8.5) takes top honours. The last couple of matches Darlow has managed to keep the score down for relative personal success, this time his MOTM display kept the home side out and laid the platform for the last gasp win.

As for the rest of the Newcastle v Crystal Palace player ratings by fans, you have to wonder what they would have been if the clock had stopped on 87 minutes…

With the 2-0 victory it has produced four clear back-up players with the next highest ratings of 7.something.

Callum Wilson (7.8) scoring with his one clear chance, not for the first time this season, then assisting Joelinton for the second goal.

Federico Fernandez (7.7) was back to his best and yet again was Newcastle’s best defender, his display including a stand out block to keep the game goalless early in the second half.

Defensive partner Ciaran Clark (7.3) put in an impressive performance as well, interesting to see what Steve Bruce will do if Jamaal Lascelles is available for Villa on Friday.

Joelinton (7.3) had an interesting game. Far more involved than usual, the chances kept falling his way but the finishing was woeful, though his general play decent. Then on 88 minutes an excellent assist for Wilson, followed seconds later by yet another weak woeful shot which luckily hit the defender and confused the keeper.

Three players marked down as well below par.

Worst of all was Jeff Hendrick (3.8), difficult to imagine a more anonymous performance as he contributed nothing to the win, Steve Bruce leaving fans bemused as he didn’t sub him.

Jonjo Shelvey (5.7) never really influenced the game to any great extent and his defensive shortcomings exposed at times, whilst Miguel Almiron (5.9) had his usual graft but not much happening going forward, though he must have envied the freedom Joelinton was allowed to attack.

It was then ok performances from the other trio of starters, as Javier Manquillo (6.4) put in a solid shift, as did Jamal Lewis (6.3) on the other side. A similar story with Sean Longstaff (6.3), although he did make one stand out 30 yard run carrying the ball, winning a free-kick right on the edge of their box in a central position.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10.30am Sunday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

