Player Ratings

Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings from NUFC fans – Doing it justice?

The results of the Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Not so much a clear man of the match for Newcastle United, more like can’t even see the distant second ‘best’, as Karl Darlow (7.3) kept the score down. Another 14 shots from Chelsea makes it now 146 shots (on and off target) at the Newcastle goal this season so far, in only nine games.

Only three outfield players in the starting eleven even scrape 4.0 or better.

Highest rated outfield player was Sean Longstaff (4.5), unlucky with an effort from distance that struck the bar and generally kept the ball moving pretty well in the odd bits of possession Newcastle did have. However, the extreme negative Steve Bruce tactics (only 21% NUFC possession in the first half) ensures the opposition control the game with the midfield ordered by Bruce to play so deep.

Isaac Hayden (4.3) battled away as usual, whilst Ciaran Clark wasn’t great on his return to the team but at least did enough to look better than the rest of the defence…

The other seven starters were all poor 3.somethings, low quality personal contributions on top of the Head Coach’s clueless tactics is a toxic combination.

At the very bottom end we had Javier Manquillo (3.1) giving the ball away pretty much every time he had possession, whilst Joelinton (3.1) was his usual non-threatening self up front. Yes the negative tactics are shocking but his contribution is woeful, it is now two goals in 46 PL appearances and he was presented with one very decent chance but couldn’t even hit the target with a clear shot at goal.

Jacob Murphy (3.3) is looking more and more what we know him to be, not really up to Premier League standard, whilst Federico Fernandez had a rare shocker, the worst of Newcastle’s three centre-backs, although Jamaal Lascelles (3.5) pushed him very close.

Jamal Lewis (3.6) struggled and despite the odd moment, Allan Saint-Maximin (3.6) didn’t spark really at all, maybe the player harmed the most by Bruce’s refusal to have any attacking intent.

To his great credit, Miguel Almiron (5.0) yet again showed no sulking after being left out for the fifth time in the opening nine PL games. Only on the pitch 25 minutes but showed much of the energy that was missing and desire to properly close down and pressurise opponents, also had Newcastle’s only effort on target on 79 minutes.

On the other hand, Fabian Schar (2.8) and Andy Carroll (2.7) further weakened Newcastle when they came on.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(I’m a decent footballer…Get me out of here! Read the match report HERE)

(Alan Shearer at last speaks out on Steve Bruce – A massive relief – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce reaction to fans after Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 “There will always be grumbles” – Read HERE)

(Frank Lampard with ominous message for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(These BBC Sport comments about Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 perfectly sum up Steve Bruce – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

