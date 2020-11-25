News

Newcastle United training update gives clues for team v Crystal Palace selection availability

Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace on Friday night (8pm kick-off).

The team desperate to bounce back from consecutive poor performances and defeats against Southampton and Chelsea, both times lucky to get away with a 2-0 defeat.

Last season Newcastle lost 1-0 at Selhurst Park but the victory was far easier than the scoreline suggests, Palace having 18 shots in total including nine on target, Newcastle with only two efforts on target.

The club have given us a few clues as to availability against Crystal Palace, releasing a gallery of images featuring Newcastle United training on Wednesday.

The players we spotted were:

ASM, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Dan Langley, Yedlin, Murphy, Gayle, Schar, Hendrick, Lewis, Shelvey, Almiron and Fernandez

The club mentioning in the accompanying text to the photo gallery:

‘Former Eagles striker Dwight Gayle has now stepped up his return from the medial collateral ligament injury he suffered in pre-season while skipper Jamaal Lascelles was able to train on Wednesday after the thigh problem which forced him off against Chelsea last weekend was assessed.

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are pushing for a place in Steve Bruce’s starting XI after recovering from respective groin and acromioclavicular joint surgeries, and Miguel Almirón – who only returned from international duty with Paraguay hours before the Magpies’ 2-0 defeat to the Blues, which he started on the bench – has so far trained every day this week.’

So from that, I’m taking it to be that Gayle is continuing his recovery but won’t be available for Palace, though presumably Lascelles, Shelvey, Ritchie and Almiron are set to be available for selection on Friday.

After double checking the images and the other club training ones today at Gettys, missing altogether from training appeared to be Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth,

Dubravka, Dummett and Fraser were not expected to be available for Palace and you have to doubt whether Wilson will be now, based on the training shots.

As for the apparent absence of Hayden, Krafth and Carroll, don’t shoot the messenger!

Hayden had been left out of the starting eleven in the previous few games because of an injury / knock but played the full 90 against Chelsea, whilst Andy Carroll came off the bench for the final 16 minutes and is always susceptible to a knock! Krafth though was an unused sub last Saturday.

These club training shot updates are handy for NUFC to point out who IS training BUT rarely, if ever, mention reasons as to why the missing players are nowhere to be seen.

