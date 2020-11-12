News

Newcastle United training update gives clues for team v Chelsea selection availability

Newcastle United take on Chelsea a week on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).

The team desperate to bounce back from a poor performance against Southampton, lucky to get away with a 2-0 defeat.

Even Steve Bruce had no alternative but to admit that Newcastle had been dominated and deserved nothing from the game.

The NUFC Head Coach also admitted that the display on the south coast meant there were now a number of shirts up for grabs when Newcastle take on Chelsea in this next match.

This is a fixture where Newcastle have an excellent recent record, the last seven meetings at St James Park seeing five NUFC wins, one draw and only one Chelsea victory.

Last season saw a last gasp Isaac Hayden goal give them victory.

Newcastle United have given us a few clues as to availability against Chelsea, releasing a gallery of images featuring the squad training on Wednesday.

The players we spotted were:

ASM, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Hayden, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Carroll, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Dan Langley, Yedlin, Murphy and Fernandez

The club mentioning in the accompanying text to the photo gallery that Matt Ritchie is now back in training as he recovers from his shoulder operation.

Meanwhile, Dwight Gayle and Ryan Fraser were pictured at the training ground BUT are working on their own away from the main group, as they work towards full fitness.

Missing altogether were Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey.

Away on international duty are Miguel Almiron, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Jeff Hendrick.

Also missing from the training shots was Henri Saivet who bizarrely usually features, despite being excluded from the Premier League squad and unable to play in matches. Henri presumably given a rest during this international break…

Difficult to see Matt Ritchie being considered for Chelsea but it will be interesting to see if he and possibly others are considered for the reserve match against Bolton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

