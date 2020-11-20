News

Newcastle United training ground photos sow confusion for availability v Chelsea

A new set of Newcastle United training shots have been released.

The images are of the various Newcastle players training on Friday ahead of the Chelsea match.

However, instead of giving some added clarity on exactly who potentially will and won’t be involved, these Newcastle United training ground photos have sowed some confusion for availability v Chelsea.

The team desperate to bounce back from a poor performance against Southampton, lucky to get away with a 2-0 defeat.

Even Steve Bruce had no alternative but to admit that Newcastle had been dominated and deserved nothing from the game.

The NUFC Head Coach also admitted that the display on the south coast meant there were now a number of shirts up for grabs when Newcastle take on Chelsea in this next match.

These are the players under most debate:

Jonjo Shelvey – Seemingly taking part in full training, the club text alongside the images saying he has been training throughout this week, as he makes his way back from surgery and recovery. You would think unlikely for him to be considered for first team selection so quickly and without any warm up games(s) with the reserves but who knows.

Matt Ritchie – Very similar to Shelvey, the club saying he has been training throughout this week. However, he was training towards the end of last week as week, so possibly ahead of Shelvey in terms of his comeback, though you have to take into consideration that Ritchie’s injury / surgery was more serious than Shelvey’s/

Isaac Hayden – We couldn’t spot him in the training shots but the club released a big interview earlier this week where Hayden said he was now 100% fit.

Fabian Schar – Switzerland’s game on Tuesday was cancelled due to positive virus cases in the Ukraine squad, so an early return will have helped his preparation as he was seen training on Thursday.

Paul Dummett – On Tuesday the Chronicle stated that the defender had suffered a major setback with a hamstring injury BUT he was included in these Thursday photos and apparently training normally, so a bit of a mystery this one.

Emil Krafth – Played as a sub for Sweden against France on Tuesday night but training with the NUFC squad yesterday.

Sean Longstaff – There hasn’t been any reporting / rumours of injury but he is another player who we couldn’t spot amongst the training shots.

Jeff Hendrick – Suspended for Republic of Ireland’s match on Wednesday, so an early return will have helped his preparation as he was seen training on Thursday.

Miguel Almiron – The 64 dollar question. No sign of him in the training images but no surprise as he stayed out in South America despite being suspended, watching in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) from the stands as Paraguay drew 2-2 with Bolivia. Will return hopefully to training on Friday and if Steve Bruce is consistent, you wouldn’t imagine he will be considered to start against Chelsea, with Bruce saying the amount of travel so close to the game had made it impossible for Almiron to start against Man Utd last month.

Jamal Lewis – Played the final 24 minutes of Northern Ireland’s match on Wednesday night so no surprise he wasn’t at training, you wouldn’t imagine any issues with his availability for Chelsea.

Ciaran Clark – Was an unused sub for Republic of Ireland’s match on Wednesday, so whilst he hadn’t seemingly returned in time for training on Thursday, you wouldn’t expect any issues.

Martin Dubravka – No sign of him in the training shots and remains unavailable.

Dwight Gayle – No sign of him in the Thursday training shots and remains unavailable, although he had been pictured at the end of last week training alone away from the main group.

Ryan Fraser – No sign of him in the training shots and remains unavailable.

Callum Wilson – Some journalists have continued to claim the striker could be available despite the injury he picked up at Southampton but once again, no sign of him in the training shots and surely remains unavailable.

These are all the players we did spot in Thursday’s Newcastle United training ground images?

ASM, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Carroll, Matty Longstaff, Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Yedlin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Schar, Murphy and Fernandez

Hopefully we will get a bit more clarity when Steve Bruce gives his pre-match press conference later today.

