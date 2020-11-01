News

Newcastle United sign up Cedwyn Scott for November trial

Cedwyn Scott is getting his chance to impress at Newcastle United, after a one month trial was agreed.

On top form this season for Hebburn Town, the striker has scored 21 goals already this season in all competitions and we are just now at the start of November.

The arrangement / trial will see the 21 year old forward train with the Newcastle United Under 23s throughout November but Cedwyn Scott will still be available to play for Hebburn Town during this period.

Hebburn play in the Northern League Division One and the Hexham born striker has only been with the local non-league club since January.

Having been with Huddersfield as a kid, Cedwyn Scott moved to Dundee in January 2018 and played three times in the Scottish Premier, as well as turning out on loan at Forfar and Berwick Rangers.

Released by Dundee at the end of the 2018/19 season, Cedwyn Scott returned to Tyneside and signed for Dunston UTS, before moving on to Hebburn.

Good luck to the young striker and hopefully he can take his chance this month and impress at NUFC.

Hebburn Town Official Announcement:

‘Hebburn Town can confirm that in form striker Cedwyn Scott has secured a 4 week trial with professional premier league club Newcastle United in their U23 set up.

Cedwyn who has bagged 21 goals in 16 games this season in all competitions has been on fire and has rightly caught the attention of quite a few professional clubs within the area and further a field.

The football club have supported & facilitated this move in the interests of the player and his ambitions to get back into the professional game after he tasted some of that at Dundee a few years ago.

Director of Football Stephen Rutherford said “Cedwyn is a great lad who just loves to play football and like every young talent wants to play at the highest level he can. He’s been great with our club and has shared he wants to help our club go through the leagues, however when a professional club such as Newcastle United want to have a look we all agree it’s an opportunity we can’t turn down or stand in the lads way and that’s why we facilitated and support it. We all hope he does well and shows exactly what he is about in character and ability”.

As part of the move Cedwyn continues to be eligible for all Hebburn Town fixtures over the next month so the club can continue to benefit from his rich form.

Manager Kevin Bolam shared “Cedwyn is a lovely lad and we are all pleased for him, this isn’t about us as coaches or the football club, it’s about the player and getting the best opportunity for him to get back into the pro game. We wish him well and hope the experience helps his development and ourselves when he’s playing for us”

Good luck Cedwyn, go and smash it’

