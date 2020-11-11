News

Newcastle United players kick-off today (Wednesday) on international duty – The full schedule

A handful of Newcastle United players on international duty this time and two others looking on anxiously.

Added worries with the virus situation, members of the NUFC squad flying all over the world and spending a significant amount of time at close quarters with international teammates from numerous countries and clubs.

For selfish reasons, Newcastle fans hoping all the internationals will come back fit for Chelsea at home on Saturday 21 November.

There looks to be five Newcastle United players in total involved with their countries and easily the biggest night of these internationals will be Thursday.

In an all or nothing game, the winners of Northern Ireland v Slovakia will see Jamal Lewis and his NI teammates playing for a place in the Euro 2020 finals which take place next Summer.

Martin Dubravka is still out injured but he will be watching anxiously on, hoping Jamal Lewis will be the devastated one on Thursday night.

Ryan Fraser impressed in the last international break for Scotland but misses out with a hamstring problem. Like Dubravka, he will find out on Thursday night whether he’ll be in line to play at next summer’s Euro 2020 finals. Scotland playing away in Serbia against Mitro in their all or nothing match to decide who plays at those finals next summer.

Miguel Almiron has World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia, with the latter game not ending until the early hours of next Wednesday, there looks to be no chance of him starting the Chelsea match due to travelling time and Steve Bruce’s comments when he left him out of the Man Utd match.

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Friendly

Denmark v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Friendly (Krafth and the other English based players won’t be involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK)

Thursday 12 November

Northern Ireland v Slovakia (Jamal Lewis) All or nothing one game play-off to see which country takes part in Euro 2020 finals next summer

Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Friendly

Saturday 14 November

Sweden v Croatia (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Spain (Fabian Schar) Nations League (***Schar suspended for this game after sending off against Germany in same competition)

Sunday 15 November

Austria v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Tuesday 17 November

France v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Ukraine (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier (Time differences mean match doesn’t finish until into the early hours of Wednesday in terms of UK time)

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

