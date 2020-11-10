News

Newcastle United player ratings from fans so far for 2020/21 Premier League

Each game we ask Newcastle fans to give us their ratings on every player, a collective result for all players from the overall supporter voting.

Newcastle have kicked off with three wins, two draws and three defeats.

Here are the average marks for each player from these eight games, we have only used ratings from games players have started (sub appearances are difficult to compare like for like with those who start, as some subs may play only a minute or two etc.) and how many starts is in brackets after each NUFC player.

6.8 Karl Darlow (8)

6.1 Callum Wilson (8)

5.8 Federico Fernandez (8)

5.8 Jacob Murphy (3)

5.7 Javier Manquillo (3)

5.7 Fabian Schar (4)

5.7 Miguel Almiron (4)

5.6 Emil Krafth (2)

5.3 Jamal Lewis (7)

5.3 Isaac Hayden (5)

5.2 Allan Saint-Maximin (7)

5.1 Sean Longstaff (2)

4.8 Ryan Fraser (1)

4.8 Jamaal Lascelles (7)

4.6 Jonjo Shelvey (5)

4.5 Andy Carroll (2)

4.3 Jeff Hendrick (8)

4.1 Matt Ritchie (1)

3.7 Joelinton (3)

So 19 different players have started at least one Premier League match so far.

I think the three at the very top have been the stand out players, plus nice to see the three with the highest average ratings have also started all eight games.

Darlow (6.8), Wilson (6.1) and Fernandez (5.8) have definitely been Newcastle’s best and most consistent performers so far, whilst Jacob Murphy (5.8) has done ok in his three starts.

Those with higher average ratings tending to be defenders, as Steve Bruce tactics significantly hamper any attacking intent.

Things that stand out for me are ASM (5.2) who has struggled for form and consistency compared to last season in his seven starts.

Whilst Newcastle fans find it ever more bewildering as to why Jeff Hendrick (4.3) has started every match this season.

