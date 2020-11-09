News

Newcastle United player barred from playing in Wednesday international due to quarantine restriction

One Newcastle United player has found himself caught up in recently introduced new quarantine restrictions.

The restrictions apply to travellers coming to the UK from Denmark.

Under these new rules, UK citizens and visa holders can return from Denmark but would have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

Sweden play away in Denmark on Wednesday and Emil Krafth is one of five Premier League players not travelling with the Sweden squad.

Denmark themselves, will have to do without seven of their players who are with Premier League clubs.

To be honest, I still can’t believe that they are insisting on going ahead with all of these international matches, considering the virus situation overall.

Most of the games are friendlies, including these rubbish Nations League matches.

Fair enough maybe the likes of Scotland and Northern Ireland with their 2020 Euro play-offs but not most other matches.

BBC Sport report:

‘Five British-based Sweden internationals will not be able to play against Denmark on Wednesday because of new quarantine restrictions.

On Saturday, the UK government issued a travel ban on non-UK visitors coming from Denmark after a new coronavirus strain that spread from mink to humans.

The players affected are Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Newcastle right-back Emil Krafth, Rangers defender Filip Helander, Manchester United centre-half Victor Lindelof and Watford midfielder Ken Sema.

Sweden will also be without manager Janne Andersson because he is in home quarantine after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19, although Andersson himself tested negative.’

