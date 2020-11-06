News

Newcastle United official announcement – Top young prospect signs new long-term deal

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning has revealed that Elliot Anderson has signed a new contract.

Currently NUFC’s top young prospect, the midfielder signs a new long-term deal, though the club haven’t said how many years it is for.

The news announced on his 18th birthday, Elliot Anderson is currently training with the first team squad.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Midfielder Elliot Anderson has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United on his 18th birthday.

The Scotland under-19 international has been training with Steve Bruce’s first team squad for the past few weeks and was an unused substitute in September’s Carabao Cup tie at Newport County.

He penned his first professional deal last November – just after his 17th birthday – and has been with the Magpies since the age of eight.

Anderson’s grandfather, Geoff Allen, played as a winger for Newcastle United during the 1960s and was part of the squad which famously won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

Hailing from Whitley Bay, the highly-rated Anderson played for the renowned Wallsend Boys Club before joining the Magpies.

“It’s a year on from my first one and when I got told that they were going to offer me a new contract, I was buzzing,” he said. “I didn’t really expect it but it makes you want to keep pushing on and see that rewards are given here. It helps you keep going and I’m really pleased.”

