News

Newcastle United loan star with stunning stats

It isn’t difficult to spot the big Newcastle United loan success story this season, step forward Freddie Woodman.

The United keeper is in outstanding form, only seven goals conceded in twelve Championship games so far.

Helping Swansea to fourth place and only two points off the top of the table, Freddie Woodman already has six clean sheets and only once in the 12 league matches this season has he conceded more than one goal.

Sheffield Wednesday are the visitors on Wednesday and if Freddie Woodman keeps yet another clean sheet, it will be the first time in 15 years that Swansea have kept four clean sheets in a row at home.

Only 23 years old, Freddie Woodman is presenting one of the few positives for Newcastle United this season, as when you look to next season, an embarrassment of riches when deciding what to do with Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman.

The dream scenario I guess would probably be Swansea promoted and Freddie Woodman getting a season on loan with them in the Premier League and putting back a bigger decision on his future for another year.

With only 50 goals conceded in 43 Championship games last season, when Swansea lost out in the play-offs, it means so far Freddie Woodman has an overall record of only 57 goals conceded in 55 second tier games for Swansea, no wonder they were so keen to have him back on loan this season.

On and off the pitch Freddie Woodman is showing a lot of maturity and has been speaking once again about how Swansea are finding so much success in keeping it tight at the back.

Ironic really, as back at Newcastle United we have seen it go from the seventh best defensive record in each of Rafa’s two PL season, to seventh worst last season under Steve Bruce (58 conceded), with it currently projected to get even worse this season with 63 set to be conceded in the 38 games, with 15 leaked in the nine games so far.

Freddie Woodman speaking to the official Swansea site:

“We do an awful lot of work defensively, on our shape, on defending set-pieces where Marge (Martyn Margetson) came in last season and changed things up a bit.

“I think we’re doing really well with them at the moment. Obviously, this league can give you those challenges with the aerial threat. But we have dealt with them, and we need to keep doing that.

“We go into any game wanting to show what we can do with the ball, but you have to be able to do the other side of things too because this game is about what happens in both boxes, not just one.

“It’s obviously important in this league. I think the boys have got a really good attitude towards it and you have seen guys making the effort to be there to make key clearances.

“Even when we’re watching other games, the lads are always saying “this team do this differently, this team do that differently”. It’s a learning environment, which is good.”

