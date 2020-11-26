News

Newcastle United Live TV Matches – Dates and times of next 8 games now announced

The fans now know details of the next eight Newcastle United Live TV matches that are coming up.

New announcements on Thursday afternoon have completed the picture up to the end of December 2020.

With the removal of Pay Per View games, no need to pay £14.95 for certain games.

Obviously, you still have to be be paying for certain packages to see all the matches, but no extra charge on top for those that had been PPV on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The matches are spread out over three broadcasters with four on Sky Sports, three on Amazon Prime and one on BT Sport.

There is a special offer on Amazon Prime for new customers where you can get a 30 days free trial, their three games begin with the away match against Crystal Palace tomorrow night (click HERE to see how to sign up for the 30 days trial to watch tomorrow’s NUFC match at Palace and other PL matches for 30 days, plus you get free standard delivery on all goods you buy from Amazon in that time period when you are signed up, just unsubscribe before you go beyond the 30 days free trial if you don’t want to pay £7.99 for the following month).

All days and times and details of broadcasters are below for these next eight Newcastle United Live TV matches.

With Newcastle Upon Tyne placed in Tier three today, we still don’t know when there will be any Newcastle fans allowed into St James Park, never mind significant numbers.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

