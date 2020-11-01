News

Newcastle United legend calls out Steve Bruce for appalling tactics

On Friday we saw some quite extraordinary claims from Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle United Head Coach insisting that the vast majority of Newcastle fans are right behind him and believe he is doing a great job.

Steve Bruce describing as ‘nonsense’ the criticism he receives from some supporters and dismissing them as just a handful of ‘keyboard warriors’ who in no way represent the general views of the Newcastle United fanbase.

Bruce also stated that nobody tells him to his face that he is doing a rubbish job, which is little surprise when he spends pretty much all of his time talking to other club staff, journalists and friends, who like Steve Bruce and don’t want to upset him by pointing out the truth.

Whereas the ‘keyboard warriors’ simply point out what the facts and reality are, compared to the nonsense he spouts.

The facts are that in the past ten and a half months, Newcastle United have the second worst form in the Premier League, only Brighton have picked up less points. In those ten and a half months NUFC have only won three PL games at St James Park and only six PL matches in total home and away.

Steve Bruce when he arrived, promised that his Newcastle team would always be playing ‘on the front foot’, whereas instead he insists on ultra boring negative tactics in the overwhelming number of matches, proof of this is that in his 44 PL games, 33 of those matches have seen Newcastle United score either no goals or one goal. Only 11 times scoring more than one and only three of the 44 scoring more than two goals.

Whilst almost all journalists, commentators, pundits are happy to still push the myth that Steve Bruce is doing a great job, it is refreshing to see one Newcastle United legend willing to step up and say how it really is.

You couldn’t have a bigger contrast than what we watch at the minute under Steve Bruce and what the name Supermac evokes in fans of a certain age.

That Joe Harvey team in the seventies all about getting on the attack and Malcolm Macdonald at the heart of it.

In an excellent interview with the Chronicle, Supermac has demolished the claims of Steve Bruce and his loyal supporters in the media, spelling out exactly what the truth and reality is.

Here are some out-takes from that excellent Supermac piece in the Chronicle:

‘United are dire whether Bruce accepts it or not. They are like watching paint dry. No adventure, no hope, not shots at goal. Just hang on and pray for a break.

And it will continue unless Bruce and his coaching staff have a radical rethink about their priorities which must be better than trying desperately not to lose. Tactics must be overhauled completely or United will die on their feet.’

‘For a start the back line defends far too deeply and that sets the tone throughout the team.

They drop off onto Karl Darlow’s toes far too early which not only encourages the opposition but means the midfield drops too to keep in touch and that leaves Callum Wilson standing on his own isolated with two or three defenders breathing on his neck.

When I see a back four, or five, dropping way, way back it tells me they are frightened to death.

‘Wilson probably thought he had won the pools when a club with 50,000 fans came in for him

But now I bet he’s wondering if he did the right thing. Bournemouth were always prepared to play and push on which gave a centre-forward a chance.

How on earth do United think they are going to win games when they don’t have a shot on goal from open play? It’s ridiculous.’

‘United’s ultra defensive tactics puzzle me…Bruce is timid as a manager and that must rub off on his players.

He was on about playing six attackers at Wolves but what is the point of playing six if you never attack?

I look round at Newcastle players and they look as though they are not enjoying playing football. The smile has gone from Miggy Almiron’s face and the body language of Allan Saint-Maximin, United’s best player, isn’t good.’

‘Bruce must privately be delighted that there will be no crowd within SJP come Sunday afternoon because if there was the fans would be letting him know loud and clear what they think of the current situation.

I hear it all the time from them. The natives are more than restless. They are up in arms.’

