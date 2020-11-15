News

Newcastle United international midfielder red carded on Sunday for his country

It looks like an early return to Tyneside for Jeff Hendrick.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar as Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night, only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s only two shots on target all night.

Denmark 2 Sweden 0

Emil Krafth and the other English based players weren’t involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK.

Thursday 12 November

Serbia 1 Scotland 1 – Scotland win 5-4 on penalties

Ryan Fraser watching on from home with a hamstring injury, celebrating as Scotland qualify for finals of 2020 Euros to be played in summer 2021. Mitrovic missing the decisive penalty.

The first major tournament for them since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Northern Ireland 1 Slovakia 2 (AET)

A night of drama in Belfast.

Jamal Lewis playing the full 120 minutes but ending on the losing side, whilst the injured Martin Dubravka celebrated from home (watch him dancing with his dog HERE), Slovakia having qualified for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 1

This World Cup qualifier saw Miguel Almiron in excellent form at both ends of the pitch.

The NUFC man winning the penalty that gave Paraguay the lead, as well as doubling up on Lionel Messi throughout the 90 minutes and helping to largely nullify his threat. Almiron finally subbed in the second minute of added time after an exhausting performance. A yellow card means that after picking up two bookings in his last two games, Almiron is suspended now for the Bolivia match on Tuesday.

England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

An easy win for England who totally dominated, Jeff Hendrick playing the full 90 minutes.

Saturday 14 November

Sweden 2 Croatia 1

Emil Krafth an unused sub in this Nations League victory.

Switzerland 1 Spain 1

Fabian Schar sitting this one out as suspended after sending off against Germany in same competition.

Sunday 15 November

Wales 1 Republic of Ireland 0

A poor display from Jeff Hendrick and to make matters worse, sent off in the 94th minute.

The Newcastle midfielder bringing down Tyler Roberts when he (Hendrick) was last man.

Guessing this will mean that Jeff Hendrick will be suspended for the game against Bulgaria on Wednesday, so an early return to the Newcastle training ground on the cards, ahead of Chelsea on Saturday.

Ciaran Clark stayed on the bench.

Austria v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Tuesday 17 November

France v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Ukraine (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier ***Almiron suspended after picking up a booking in each of his last two matches.

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark) Nations League

