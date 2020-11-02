News

Newcastle United goalkeeper admits: “I don’t like watching football now”

Life is bittersweet for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman at the moment.

The keeper is in outstanding form for Swansea City at the minute, keeping his second consecutive clean sheet in a row.

A record of only four goals conceded in eight games has helped make Swansea the top defence in the Championship so far.

A key reason for why they are second in the table and looking credible promotion contenders.

On Saturday, Freddie Woodman kept out former Newcastle teammate and top Championship scorer, Adam Armstrong, in a 2-0 win.

Now on Tuesday night he will face another ex-Newcastle teammate, Ivan Toney, who at the weekend joined Adam Armstrong on nine goals at the top of the second tier goalscorer list.

However, despite the results and personal form, Freddie Woodman admits: ‘It’s horrible to watch, if I’m being honest. I don’t like watching football now.’

The Swansea loan player saying: ‘It’s just not the same without fans.’

Freddie Woodman quoted by Dai-Sport:

“I have got used to it, but I won’t lie – I hate it[no fans in stadiums]:

“There have been so many games last season and this, when the matches would have been so different with fans. You can’t lie.

“It’s horrible to watch, if I’m being honest. I don’t like watching football now. It’s just not the same without fans.

“I can’t wait until the fans come back. I love playing here [at Swansea] with the fans. I loved it when we travelled away and you could hear them. I just hope they can come back soon and we can all hear that roar once again.

“We won ugly [2-0 against Blackburn], I guess, and that’s what you have to do sometimes in the Championship.

“All the defenders are playing with confidence and we’re keeping the ball out of the back of the net, which helps.

“I always thought coming here was the right decision. I loved it here last year and it was a massive thing for me to come back.

“All I wanted to do in the summer, was to get the deal done and come back here.

“Last year was my first season the Championship and looking back I felt I could give a lot more.

“I learned so much from last season and hopefully I’m bringing it into this season.

“Working with Steve Cooper has been massive. All I wanted to do in the summer, was to get the deal done and come back here.”

Still only 23 and clearly developing into a very good goalkeeper, a massive decision yet again looms next summer, what will Newcastle United do with Freddie Woodman.

A great prospect who could go to the very top and you can’t keep him hanging around forever, yet Martin Dubravka has been outstanding and now Karl Darlow stepping up as well.

Typical for Newcastle United that this is in the one position where it is all or nothing, you can’t move a goalkeeper elsewhere in the team.

