Newcastle United get Arsenal in FA Cup Third Round Draw

The FA Cup Third Round has taken place on Monday night.

Newcastle were ball number 27 and are away at Arsenal.

Fingers crossed we make it into the fourth round draw…

The FA Cup third round ties will take place on the weekend Saturday 9 January 2021, or somewhere around there anyway if chosen for Live TV.

The full confirmed schedule of fixtures for Newcastle United up to the end of 2020 are listed below, with then the first two games of 2021 (with dates / times to be confirmed), Leicester at home in the Premier League and then the FA Cup third round tie at Arsenal.

Newcastle United are of course currently one point and one place above Arsenal in the Premier League, the Gunners having made their worst start to a season in 39 years!

The full FA Cup third round draw:

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster

Stoke City v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Crawley v Leeds

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham

Luton v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich v Coventry

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham v Mansfield

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021

Newcastle v Leicester

Weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021

FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle

