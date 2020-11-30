Newcastle United get Arsenal in FA Cup Third Round Draw
The FA Cup Third Round has taken place on Monday night.
Newcastle were ball number 27 and are away at Arsenal.
Fingers crossed we make it into the fourth round draw…
The FA Cup third round ties will take place on the weekend Saturday 9 January 2021, or somewhere around there anyway if chosen for Live TV.
The full confirmed schedule of fixtures for Newcastle United up to the end of 2020 are listed below, with then the first two games of 2021 (with dates / times to be confirmed), Leicester at home in the Premier League and then the FA Cup third round tie at Arsenal.
Newcastle United are of course currently one point and one place above Arsenal in the Premier League, the Gunners having made their worst start to a season in 39 years!
The full FA Cup third round draw:
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea
Everton v Rotherham
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Arsenal v Newcastle
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster
Stoke City v Leicester
Wycombe v Preston
Crawley v Leeds
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham
Luton v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich v Coventry
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport County v Brighton
Cheltenham v Mansfield
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Friday 27 November
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime
Friday 4 December
Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports
Saturday 12 December
Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports
Wednesday 16 December
Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime
Sat 19 December
Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports
Tuesday 22 December
Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 30 December
Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime
Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021
Newcastle v Leicester
Weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021
FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle
