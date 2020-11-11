Opinion

Newcastle United fans watch the matches whilst ‘experts’ watch the results

It isn’t exactly a new experience for Newcastle United fans but never before has it been so intense.

I’m talking of course about the post-match battle after every single game, the ‘experts’ lining up against the supporters.

Pundits, journalists and other ‘experts’ all getting involved to explain to the deluded Geordies why they (Newcastle United fans) are wrong.

The battle tends to be fought across two main fronts.

Firstly, Newcastle United fans believing that this group of players are capable of of getting better results.

Secondly, and by far the biggest issue for many / most supporters, is the question of playing style.

I think the biggest problem on both fronts is maybe best summed up by…Newcastle United fans watch the matches whilst ‘experts’ watch the results.

Yes, we watch the actual NUFC games and build our judgements from that, whilst the ‘experts’ overwhelmingly simply base their arguments / lectures on the results.

I suppose to be fair, if I wasn’t a Newcastle fan, there would be ZERO chance of me watching our games either!

A typical example of what I mean is the Tottenham match, Newcastle absolutely battered, ultra defensive tactics and hardly get out of our own half, shocking to watch, despite the all out defensive tactics from Steve Bruce, the opposition have countless chances and only pure luck, woodwork, wasteful finishing and Karl Darlow, somehow keeps it down to one. Then deep into added time, an innocuous cross is launched into the Spurs box and we get a laughable VAR aided penalty.

After the match, the pundits, journalists and other friends of Bruce / enemies of NUFC friends, all say what on earth are the deluded Geordies going on about, what a brilliant point for Steve Bruce and his team…

One thing that has become quite apparent is that a different set of rules apply to Newcastle United fans and their club, when it comes to pundits etc.

Quite ironic last weekend when Steve Bruce was totally schooled by Ralph Hasenhuttl, absolutely horrendous negative tactics, as a Newcastle supporter a shocking game to watch, totally outplayed, nothing to be positive about afterwards, Southampton went top of the league.

Yet the next day, Mark Lawrenson when asked about the game and the reaction of Newcastle United fans to it, replied that it was simply a case of NUFC supporters are never happy and think they should be watching their team in the Champions League.

How on earth did that bear any relation to that shocker of a match from an NUFC perspective???

Remember as well, Newcastle United fans are the ones paying to watch these games, whilst Lawrenson and the rest are actually PAID to tell us how it is, the supporters, who are in the wrong.

You literally couldn’t make it up, especially when you take into account that in Lawrenson’s case we have no choice but to contribute to his wages via the license fee.

When was the rule passed dictating that Newcastle United fans can’t now expect to be entertained?

None of us expect Kevin Keegan level entertainers, simply the team trying to attack and play to its strengths, especially with Steve Bruce allowed a net spend of £100m in 16 months, most of that spent on attacking players.

In eight PL matches, Newcastle have managed only 20 efforts on target, so basically, when we are sitting at home paying to watch this on TV, on average we are waiting for those two and a half times per match when their keeper has to try and stop the ball going into the net.

In contrast, Karl Darlow has faced by far the most shots (on and off target) of any Premier League goalkeeper, 132 in total, averaging nearly 17 per game.

The football is shocking for Newcastle United fans to watch and those ‘experts’ paid to discuss it, should at the very least be prepared to actually watch the games AND give an honest overview of what they have seen, not just point to a result that more often or not is based on very large slices of Brucey luck.

The thing is as well, with fans not allowed into matches, the whole matchday experience is solely about watching the game now, not even allowed to have friends and family coming around to your house to watch with you.

So if it isn’t at least in some decent way about being entertained, what exactly is the point of it? Yes you want your team to win games, yes you want them to finish as high up the table as possible, yes you don’t want them relegated, BUT there is no excuse for nor providing a certain level of entertainment as well, a bit of escapism in these desperate times.

It shouldn’t be about watching Steve Bruce setting his team out to try and draw 38 Premier League matches 0-0, then the pundits afterwards telling Newcastle United fans they are deluded and should be just grateful that Brucey is saving us from relegation.

