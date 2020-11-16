Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United considering January move for Boulaye Dia – Report

Boulaye Dia is a potential target for Newcastle United in January.

That transfer window now just over six weeks ago and it is reported on Monday that Newcastle have been watching the striker this season.

The Chronicle say that Brighton and Marseille are amongst the other clubs to be taking an active interest in the striker who currently tops the goalscoring charts in Ligue 1.

In seven starts and one sub appearance, Boulaye Dia has scored eight goals from only 18 shots at goal, on average scoring a Ligue 1 goal every 76 minutes this season.

All the more impressive when you consider that Reims are struggling in fifth bottom, second in the goalscoring charts is Kylian Mbappe with seven.

Boulaye Dia turns 24 today and is a little bit of a late developer in terms of getting noticed at the top level. It was only last month (October 2020) that the French born player got his first call up for Senegal and made his first international appearance as a sub.

The forward first got noticed when scoring 15 goals in 18 starts (plus 3 sub appearances) when playing for Jura Sud Foot in the French fourth tier in 2017/18.

That earned him a move to Reims but only eight Ligue starts (plus 10 appearances as a sub) in 2018/19, scoring three times.

It is only these last 15 months that Boulaye Dia has shown rapid progression, playing as a striker or right wing, he has scored 15 goals in his last 28 Ligue 1 starts (plus 4 sub appearances) and caught the eye of many other clubs.

Newcastle United linked with a French striker is hardly an original story but one thing for sure, is that this current total reliance on Callum Wilson for goals up front is a precarious position, especially with the striker now having hamstring issues.

Andy Carroll hasn’t scored a Premier League goal in over 31 months, whilst Joelinton has scored two in 45 PL appearances.

Dwight Gayle is reported to be now heading towards a playing return in the coming weeks but as well as becoming increasingly injury prone, Gayle has still only scored 10 goals in 55 PL appearances for Newcastle. Whilst that makes him look like Harry Kane compared to Carroll and Joelinton, clearly Newcastle need added quality and goals in this squad.

