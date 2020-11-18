Transfer Rumours

Newcastle January transfer window focus on loans as only ‘modest money’ to be made available – Report

Only six weeks to go until the 2021 January transfer window is set to open.

The big question is, will Newcastle United be very active, if at all, in terms of bringing in new signings?

There are clear weaknesses in the squad and especially major concerns up front if Callum Wilson is missing for any length of time, with the only current fit alternatives being Joelinton (two goals in 45 PL appearances) and Andy Carroll (last scored in PL over 31 months ago).

Wilson picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury at Southampton and was forced off the pitch, still no official word on how long he will be missing, starting with Chelsea on Saturday. Though some journalists have claimed the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Dwight Gayle is working back to full fitness from his latest injury, not having played this season so far, but even when fit, a record of 10 goals in 55 PL appearances doesn’t suggest he is the answer either. Plus he has had plenty of injury problems in recent years.

A new report this (Wednesday) morning on the upcoming Newcastle United January transfer window, says that the main focus will be on loans.

The Athletic report that their understanding that only ‘modest money’ is available for permanent signings, if indeed any at all, with Mike Ashley instead looking for NUFC to rely chiefly on loan deals in this January transfer window. This report stating that money would only be allowed to be spent if it was for ‘the right players’, whoever they are..

With no incoming loan deals put in place in the summer, it means that Newcastle can bring in a maximum of two loan players from other Premier League clubs, plus they also have the option of bringing in other loan players from overseas.

The Athletic say that their understanding is that there will definitely be some incoming business in this January transfer window BUT if in relegation trouble, that could mean far more activity.

To be honest, this has been the script for years and years now under Mike Ashley…

January 2013

Bought – Mathieu Debuchy, Mapou Yanga-M’biwa, Massadio Haidara, Yoan Gouffran, Moussa Sissoko, Kevin Mbabu

Loans – None

January 2014

Bought – None

Loans – Luuk de Jong

January 2015

Bought – None

Loans – None

January 2016

Bought – Shelvey, Saivet, Townsend

Loans – Doumbia

January 2017

Bought – None

Loans – None

January 2018

Bought – None

Loans – Slimani, Dubravka, Kenedy

January 2019

Bought – Almiron

Loans – Barreca

January 2020

Bought – None

Loans – Lazaro, Rose, Bentaleb

These past eight years in the January transfer window painting a very obvious picture.

Only when in relegation trouble in Januarys 2013 and 2016 was any significant spending allowed, with the sole exception of Miguel Almiron allowed to be signed in January 2019.

The rest of the time it has been loans after loans, with a very minimal success rate.

Dubravka is the stand out in January 2018 and Kenedy to an extent in his first loan spell at the same time.

However, you do wonder whether there is any point on most occasions with loans. Bentaleb was woeful earlier this year, Rose looked unfit and less than totally committed, whilst Steve Bruce bizarrely gave Lazaro no real chance, especially despite safety reached early.

If it is going to be loans in a January transfer window, then unless you are willing to pay significant wages and loan fees, it is rare you will get any real positive signings. Instead, you tend to be taking on other clubs’ problems and / or getting their players fit after they have been injured and / or played very little football.

