Opinion

Newcastle 3 Liverpool 0 – The Day when Newcastle United Announced they Were Back 27 years ago today

Newcastle 3 Liverpool 0.

On 21 November 1993, exactly 27 years ago today, Newcastle United well and truly arrived in the Premier League.

A lot of you will be shaking your heads and asking yourself, was this really over a quarter of a century ago?

Yes it was….but it is still fresh in my mind as though it was yesterday.

This was the team that took Liverpool apart, Andy Cole scoring a brilliant hat-trick in the opening half hour.

In front of a crowd of 36,374, with the terraces still there! (watch below)

Newcastle team that day:

Mike Hooper

Kevin Scott

Barry Venison

Steve Watson

Robbie Elliott

Paul Bracewell

Lee Clark

Scott Sellars

Rob Lee

Peter Beardsley

Andrew Cole

Today in 1993

Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 0 Andy Cole 5’, 16’, 30’#NUFC pic.twitter.com/nRej2nBZuM — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) November 21, 2020

Only one win at Anfield in the Premier League for Newcastle United but at home we have had some real highs, as well as the lows.

Looking back at the front six Newcastle had out that day, Sellars and Clark were excellent, whilst the other four were past/present or future England internationals (as well as Barry Venison).

So maybe not such a surprise that this result happened, nor indeed the eventual third place finish.

Easily the best ever team in the season after promotion over the course of this Premier League era so far.

