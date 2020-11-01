Opinion

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 2 Everton 1.

A poor first-half where the two sides showed little adventure or enterprises, ASM wasting the best chance.

The quality of Callum Wilson showing the value of a proper centre-forward, with his movement and goals.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Karl Darlow – 8

Another solid display.

In his near two and a half full seasons out of the team, he has clearly worked on commanding his penalty area.

He now looks as safe as houses, shown by the way he dealt with that last gasp Toffees corner.

Fernandez – 8

Very close to my man of the match (at least until Wilson got his second).

Defended superbly throughout with a series of timely headers and blocks.

He was the main reason Calvert-Lewin barely had a kick, until a nervy injury time period.

Lascelles – 7

Better on the ball than he has been previously.

Stayed calm when the ball came into our box and tracked runners on crosses, bar the Everton goal. A good performance.

Schar – 6

Has brought some composure to the backline since his return, only slightly outshined by his partners, but he is quickly getting up to speed again.

Lewis – 6

After a couple of sloppy passes early on, he settled nicely.

Always showed for the ball in the second half and defended well.

Murphy – 7

His final product wasn’t quite on the money today but he gives the team a nice balance from this new wing-back role.

He rarely had an obvious passing option but still created a few nice moments in the second half. Improving all the time.

Hendrick – 6

Very safe in possession but he covered a fair amount of ground in midfield and put himself about when needed.

Solid, if unspectacular.

Sean Longstaff – 8

One of his best performances in a long time. Rarely lost the ball and when he did showed real desire to get it back. Some lovely long-range passes in the second half helped us play through the Everton press.

Almiron – 7

Rarely looked like creating a goal today but he did a lot of the graft required for our set-up to be effective.

Never stopped running and chasing back.

Saint Maximin – 6

Even on one of his quieter days he still provided a huge threat. The wildcard factor our team desperately needs.

His decision making wasn’t quite on in the second half, ignoring a couple of good passing options, but he always wanted to stay involved in the play and that can’t be a bad thing.

Wilson – 9

Our match-winner is turning games we would have lost last season, into wins but that is not purely down to goals.

Held the ball up magnificently, even when appearing isolated. Ran into the channels throughout, to give the Everton backline problems. A superb display.

The two goals turned a high 8 into a 9!

Substitutes

Fraser – 7

Hayden – N/A

Not on long enough

Carroll – N/A

Not on long enough

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

