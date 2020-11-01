Opinion

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A terrible first-half but better second-half once the penalty went in, Callum Wilson the difference.

Jamie Swan:

“Good result, better performance than of late.

“Everton were missing a couple of important players and were there for the taking. But that’s what they said about Man Utd last week.

“First half dire, ASM in a free role is lost, though had a good chance. Needs to be on the wing.

“Miggy was like his usual Duracell bunny on speed self.

“Longstaff was a good addition, both wing-backs were decent in both directions.

“Wilson cannot believe his luck I’m sure, the penalty for us was a joke in my opinion – but we will take them all day.

“Fraser played his part when he came on and I’d like to mention Fernandez who I thought was excellent including some excellent passing as well as the donkey work.

“Weird league, happy 3 points. Still work to be done on shape and personnel.”

Ben Cooper:

“Two second half Callum Wilson goals was enough to take the three points for United as a much depleted Everton team struggled to manage any attacking play of note until a stoppage time onslaught brought a late Calvert-Lewin goal and some penalty area carnage.

“A draw would have been hard on NUFC who created the best of what few chances there were and mostly turned in decent performances.

The defence defended well, Sean Longstaff was excellent in midfield and the attacking trio of Almiron, Maxi and Wilson were always a threat even if United never really got high enough up the pitch to take full advantage.

“A good win though and just about worth the fiver Steve Bruce thought we should pay to watch it.”

Brian Standen:

“Tense win that should not have been against a very laboured Everton….. matters not- great result!

“Have to say Jacob Murphy again impressed with his willingness to tackle and take a man on.

“Miggy ran himself into the ground once again and his work rate is phenomenal.

“While it was not as entertaining as we would like, it has to be said their goalkeeper made 3 excellent saves, would Pickford have done the same?

“Nice to see his face though watching on.

“But would not be NUFC without late drama.”

GToon:

“I thought that was a very good performance against a team from the top of the league.

“We worked hard as a unit to deny them space and opportunities.

“Our link up play looked much better in this game too. We seemed to be able to pass the ball at last.

“Maybe the personnel are a bit more technically able.

“There’s more pace in the team too which creates time for other players.

“Decent win.”

Billy Miller:

“A decimated Everton side were there for the taking today.

“I was gutted to see Pickford wasn’t playing.

“Win, draw or lose against this lot, it’s always entertaining seeing one of his strops.

“Fortunately, the camera cut to him after Wilson converted the penalty and I got my fix.

“Speaking of penalties, when did we start getting so many?

“Wilson up to 6 goals already.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you pay for Premier League quality and experience.

“Wasn’t a pretty affair and nervous late on as Everton grabbed the consolation and pushed for the equaliser.

“A much needed win sees us into mid table and 10 points from the relegation zone.”

Dave Punton:

“Another weekend where Steve Bruce gets the better of his critics.

“Shades of the Pardew era – finding wins when they don’t look likely.

“How long it lasts we don’t know, but fair play today, that is three very big points against a very good Everton team.

“They were shorn of a few key players, for sure, but we can’t control that and the business has been done.

“Wilson has been a great purchase and he has showcased that today.

“The tougher run has yielded 4 points I didn’t expect we would get.”

Jamie Smith:

“How very lovely to take the sting out of The Ev after their excellent start to the season.

“A below par Toffees team possibly helped by our old pal Pickford.

“His proven inability to retain his composure against Newcastle caused him to be left out, although given his form of late this probably only kept the score down.

“Bit of a squeaky finish but a sound win, Wilson once again proving the value of having a real centre forward.

“I’ll tell you what though, we’re getting penalties these days at least.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Despite the nervy ending that was a really great win.

“Ok we had to defend deep for long periods, but we countered well in the second half and Wilson always gave us a threat.

“Something to build on for sure.”

Paul Patterson:

“Phew, nearly chucked it away at the death.

“I’ll never understand the logic in bringing players off when they’re chasing a hat-trick.

“Statistically Everton had the best of it but still a good win against a high flying (albeit a depleted) side.

“We will need these points come the turn of the year.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“One of our best performances under Steve Bruce.

“Not always easy to watch but we were good value for all three points.

“We are a much better team with Almiron in it.”

Nat Seaton:

“A great result.

“Again, not the best of games to watch but made better by the goals and the win!

“Liking having a ‘no9’ who gets into positions to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

