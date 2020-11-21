Opinion

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2.

Ultra negative tactics from the first whistle, to the surprise of absolutely nobody.

A goal in each half as Chelsea strolled to victory and Steve Bruce very lucky the visitors didn’t have their shooting boots on, as it could have been five or six.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 6

Made a great save from Abraham in the first half.

Could do nothing about either goal. Claimed a number of tricky crosses well.

Lascelles – 4

A nice tackle on one Chelsea break in the first half but otherwise always looked a yard off the pace.

Fernandez – 3

Own goal and hardly one of his better displays.

The defensive line was set deep but he didn’t make life difficult enough for the attackers.

Hugely disappointing based on his standard from last season.

Clark – 4

Didn’t panic on the ball quite as often as his two fellow centre-backs but not a great display.

Lewis – 3

Did he manage to put in one decent cross today?

Failed to give Reece James any headaches whatsoever.

Manquillo – 2

His sloppy give away of possession that led to Werner nearly scoring in the opening minutes, set the tone for the whole match.

His display didn’t really improved and he was eventually hooked. Really poor.

Hayden – 4

At least he was willing to put his foot in at times.

The yellow cared was harsh but not his best game.

Still think we are better team with him on the pitch.

Sean Longstaff – 5

His passing was ok, probably the only one of our players I could say that about.

Hugely unlucky when he rattled the bar in the second half.

Still didn’t cover enough ground defensively as Kante completely dominated our midfield single-handedly.

Murphy – 3

He has done well over recent weeks but today was nowhere near good enough.

Decision-making poor throughout and was often physically second-best.

Saint-Maximin – 5

Clearly not his best game for us but even with virtually nothing to work with, he still created our only real promising moments in the first half.

Joelinton – 4

I’m sure some would give him a lower mark but he did have absolutely zero to work with today, even less than he had last season.

He challenged the centre-backs when he could and tried to keep going.

Clearly should have hit the target when he fired over the bar in the second half.

Subs:

Schar – 2

Carroll – 4

Almiron -5

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

