Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A total stroll for the away side, a goal in each half but it could have been a five or six goal defeat if Chelsea had taken their chances.

Jamie Swan:

“Almost pointless commenting.

“Without a takeover, with Ashley in ownership and Steve Bruce in charge – just copy and paste.

“No possession, standing off, one shot on target. Easy for Chelsea. Standard.”

Ben Cooper:

“A predictable 2-0 defeat for United at SJP against a formidable Chelsea team.

“An early Fernandez own goal and a second half Abraham finish were the statistical difference but NUFC could well have been on the end of a proper thumping if Timo Werner had taken his chances.

“The only positive for the United hierarchy after a performance lacking any belief, ability or commitment is that Steve Bruce has at least achieved the consistency he craved after the Southampton game.

“This performance was equally dismal.”

Brian Standen:

“Fairly predictable result.

“However, on another day we might have scored a couple.

“They of course would have scored 7 on another day!

“Those that have not stagnated under Bruce are in danger of doing so….Sean Longstaff being a great example of that.

“Couple of decent performances, Darlow again included and surely an England call up is possible.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Hugely disappointing, even worse than Southampton for me.

“Midfield totally passive and the defence didn’t get close enough to Abraham or Werner throughout the game.

“Bruce is lucky the stands were empty.”

Billy Miller:

“Didn’t watch the game.

“Opted to watch The Shawshank Redemption instead.

“Followed live updates though and it sounds like this match was far from Bruce’s Redemption.

“Less than 30% possession at home.

“Mr Bruce, can you come out with another patronising rant about fans not knowing what you’re working towards please?

“I, for one, still haven’t figured it out.”

Dave Punton:

“Abysmal.

“Shorn of our top scorer but still rubbish from Bruce and the players.

“Zero ambition was bad enough but zero ambition with zero clue is the absolute pits.”

Jamie Smith:

“Usual old cludge, could have picked this games exact progress from the starting line up.

“Probably scrape a win in the next couple and be told how grateful we should all be.

“Literally watching court proceedings closer than matches these days…”

Paul Patterson:

“Dire! Absolutely dire!

“Week in week out it’s the same sort of stats and desperate set up.

“The Bruce friendly media (Shearer, I’m glaring in your direction) can dress this up as much as they like but what we see from this group of players can’t be as bad under a different manager.

“It’s impossible…”

Nat Seaton:

“A walk in the park for Chelsea today.

“We showed no real desire to get back into the game after a farcical own goal which just about summed up the whole performance.

“We looked like a bottom 3 team today, there has to be a significant improvement for us not to actually become one…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

