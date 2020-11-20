News

New report shows overwhelming reliance on Allan Saint-Maximin even when he’s poor

Fair to say that so far this season, Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t generally hit the heights we saw last season.

With the exception of probably the Burnley match, where he got a goal and an assist, it hasn’t really happened for hi so far.

Indeed, those two direct goal contributions are the only ones that ASM has had in the Premier League this season, so far.

Difficult to pinpoint exactly what has been the cause of Allan Saint-Maximin not standing out so much.

However, with the over the top negative Steve Bruce tactics, it is always going to be extra difficult for flair players.

A new stats report though has been published ahead of Saturday’s game at St James Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin having only three other players ahead of him in this stats report.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the players who on average, have carried the ball the ‘most progressive yards’ over the course of the eight PL rounds of games so far this season:

This sums up Allan Saint-Maximin, even when not playing so well, he is absolutely vital in getting Newcastle up the pitch (progressive yards).

Miguel Almiron one is the only other Newcastle player really willing to carry the ball and he tends to be forced by Steve Bruce to play in a very defensive role, with limited chances to get up the pitch.

The fact still remains as well, that 46 Premier League matches have been played since Allan Saint-Maximin arrived at St James Park and only once has Steve Bruce’s team won without the French winger starting.

The record books show, 13 wins in 30 PL games when Allan Saint-Maximin has started, only one in 16 PL matches when ASM hasn’t started.

As I say, vital to Newcastle United having any chance of winning matches, even when ASM’s playing poorly.