News

New report shows Callum Wilson at very top of table leading Vardy and Calvert-Lewin

Callum Wilson has been making headlines since his arrival at St James Park.

The striker scoring six goals and getting one assist in seven Premier League matches, since he arrived at Newcastle United.

Newcastle scoring 10 PL goals and Callum Wilson directly involved in seven of them.

The common impression is that the £20m buy from Bournemouth is feeding off scraps and indeed, the NUFC striker has scored with six of seven strikes on target, from 13 efforts altogether.

However, a new report puts a very different angle on Wilson’s season so far.

In this table of combined expected goals and expected assists (xG + xA), Callum Wilson is at the very top, ahead of Jamie Vardy and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The table shows Premier League players with the most total expected goal involvements (Expected Goals and Expected Assists – xG + xA) after the latest round of PL fixtures and has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

As you can see, when it comes to having the most / best chances, Callum Wilson has the very best xG (expected goals) stat in this table.

To explain this, you simply have to look at how Wilson has scored his goals and what is going on around him.

A high expected goals stat suggests you have had a lot of very good chances with few defenders and / or goalkeeper in a good place to stop them.

Three of the Callum Wilson goals have been penalties, just the keeper standing on his line to beat.

Whilst the other three goals for the NUFC forward have all been very much down to his positioning and reading the game, Wilson scoring all three from very close in with the goalkeeper and defenders not in a position to make the best of efforts to stop him scoring.

