New Premier League report gets to heart of why Newcastle United struggling so badly this season

Newcastle United are struggling badly this season when it comes to having any kind of an attacking threat.

All of the underlying stats go against Steve Bruce despite his claims that Newcastle United are supposedly progressing.

We just need our eyes anyway to tell us how badly Newcastle are struggling game after game.

You watch pretty much any other Premier League team play this season and it is very different when you see their approach to matches.

This new Premier League stats report gets to the heart I think, of why Newcastle United are struggling so badly this season

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the players who have created the most chances in the nine PL rounds of games so far this season:

As you can see, not a single Newcastle United player featuring in the top 20 chance creators from the ‘other 14’ PL clubs.

Eleven of the other fourteen all have at least one player.

When you use another set of stats (shots on target) alongside the above, that gives an even better perspective.

Newcastle United have had the very lowest number of efforts on target (21) this season, Burnley are second worst with 23, which helps explain why they also don’t have a single player amongst this chances created list above.

The other one is Leicester City but they are very different, they create chances from all around their team and that has led to 42 efforts on goal, exactly twice as many as Newcastle!

Villa have four players in the chance creator list above and they have had 46 efforts on target, Leeds have three in the list above and have had 48 efforts on target.

Fulham are one of the few clubs below Newcastle in the Premier League at the moment but even though they are struggling, the stats may suggest they are playing a lot better (certainly going forward) than their position / points suggest, they have two players in the above chance creator list and have had 37 efforts on target so far, almost twice as many as Newcastle.

We got in touch with the ‘Other14’ and they kindly supplied details of which Newcastle players have created the most chances this season so far.

The four highest are Miguel Almiron with eight and then with seven each, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis.

Interestingly, all of the chances created by these four were in open play, a reminder as well that set-pieces is another big weakness for Newcastle, with no great plan in place from Steve Bruce.

Miguel Almiron has been the biggest source when it comes to creating chances. despite having been so shabbily treated by Steve Bruce, allowed to start only four of the nine PL games so far, yet still creates more chances than any other player!

Many (all?) Newcastle fans feel that this NUFC squad is capable of playing far more open and attacking football AND at the same time capable of getting better results.

Difficult not to point to Steve Bruce as the obvious biggest problem both players and fans face, in terms of seeing more of an attacking threat from Newcastle United this season.

