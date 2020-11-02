Opinion

New Premier League relegation odds are surprising after Newcastle United beat Everton 2-1

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after this weekend’s matches.

Now we have moved into November and gone past a handful of games, things maybe looking a little bit clearer.

So how are the bookies viewing things after Newcastle United beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday?

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table first, how it looks after Sunday’s matches:

As you can see, Newcastle have moved up to 11th after the win at St James Park yesterday, so are the bookies convinced they are now heading the right way and little / no chance of getting dragged into yet another relegation fight?

Well, I was a little surprised by the updated Premier League relegation odds to be honest.

Despite having nine clubs below them in the Premier League table, Newcastle are still fifth favourites to go down.

Only the bottom four are priced lower than Newcastle’s 7/2 odds to go down and seen as three of them are already 10 points behind NUFC, you would have thought the bookies would probably have more confidence in the Magpies.

Even though clubs like Palace, West Ham and Brighton are below Newcastle in the league table, the bookies still think they have less chance of going down than Steve Bruce’s team.

A big match on Friday night, with Newcastle travelling to Southampton who are playing some excellent football going forward, they went 4-0 up at Villa yesterday before getting late jitters and eventually crawling over the winning line 4-3.

A draw or better would be a great result for Newcastle and convince a lot more people that this won’t be a season of struggle for NUFC.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor after Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Everton:

1/4 Fulham

8/13 West Brom

10/11 Burnley

11/10 Sheffield United

7/2 Newcastle United

4/1 Crystal Palace

4/1 Brighton

7/1 West Ham

14/1 Aston Villa

25/1 Southampton

25/1 Leeds

40/1 Wolves

100/1 Leicester

125/1 Everton

250/1 Man Utd

Looking around at other bets at various bookies, you can now get:

Newcastle to finish top half of the table – 9/1

Newcastle finish top six – 50/1

Newcastle finish top four – 250/1

Newcastle to win the Premier League – 1000/1

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

