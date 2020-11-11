News

New agent says Achraf Lazaar accepts past mistakes he has made and wants to see him back in Italy ASAP

It is now 51 months since Achraf Lazaar signed for Newcastle United.

Back in August 2016,a £3m deal bringing the left-sided player to Tyneside.

In these past 51 months, Achraf Lazaar hasn’t started a single league match for Newcastle United.

Indeed, even when you include loan spells with Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday (with Steve Bruce) and Cosenza, Lazaar has started only 13 league games in total since April 2016 when he started his last Serie A game for Palermo.

Agent Roberto Di Fanti failed down the years to get Achraf Lazaar a permanent deal at another club after the move to Newcastle didn’t work out.

However, now with Vincenzo Pisacane, Lazaar’s new agent is hopeful of changing that soon, with hopefully Italy giving the chance of a permanent deal.

Pisacane saying that in September there was interest in Achraf Lazaar from Italian clubs but that didn’t turn into a deal that could be agreed by all parties.

That loan move last year was a strange one to Cosenza in the Italian second tier. Achraf Lazaar was reported to have had injury problems but when fit, he got only four league starts and was named as a sub 17 times.

In a new interview Vincenzo Pisacane speaking to Tuttomercartoweb about Achraf Lazaar :

“We worked to bring him [Achraf Lazaar] back to Italy until the last day of the market [in September].

“There was some interest but it did not materialise [into a deal].

“I hope to see him again in our league [in Italy].

“He must find continuity, he knows what the mistakes of the past were.

“He is a strong player.”

Thirteen months ago, Achraf Lazaar insisted (see below) ‘In England I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.’

Well, I don’t know about that, but he clearly does have to prove to another club that he is worth a permanent contract.

Last month, due to missing players, Achraf Lazaar got a surprise recall to the Morocco squad for the October internationals. He didn’t get on the pitch but hopefully that reminded clubs he is still around. Though for these November internationals, Morocco haven’t been in touch with him.

The end of October 2020 though did see Achraf Lazaar surprisingly get three games in a row for the Newcastle United Under 23s, leading fans to hope that this was to put him in the shop window, showing potentially interested clubs that he is fit and ready for a move in January.

There are now less than eight months of his Newcastle deal remaining, so hopefully Mike Ashley will be more willing to help ensure a deal can be done to get Lazaar out of the club and off the wage bill.

In October 2019 after going on loan to Serie B club Cosenza, Achraf Lazaar talking to Tutto Mercato Web:

From the English league to Cosenza. First impressions?

“Staying at Newcastle would have been like finishing my football career…I would have thought only of money.

“And my parents taught me that a career comes before money, football is my life.

“I want to come back as big as before going to Newcastle.

“My agent De Fanti, as well as my mental coach Civitarese, was very close to me in a delicate period and together we chose Cosenza.

“In Palermo I was one of the leaders, at Newcastle I ended up on the bench: it’s not easy, especially mentally.

“Last year I played six months at Sheffield (Wednesday), I wanted to go back to Italy, at home. So I chose Cosenza. I want to get back the positive things from my past.

“Cosenza showed interest in me, I didn’t look at the level (Serie B).

“If you play and show and trust your qualities, the level doesn’t matter. I will help Cosenza and Cosenza help me. I want to go back to the old Lazaar ”.

What didn’t work in England?

“With Benitez it was a technical choice ( by the Manager), then came another coach (Steve Bruce) who wanted me to go to Sheffield and the company decided that I was not part of the plans. It wasn’t Benitez’ fault or the other coach either. I went there to play, I wanted to try English football at all costs to prove my qualities.

“It was a dream (to play in England) as a child. It didn’t go well but I look forward. I have to work on the present. The future is built by working on the present, it arrives. Today I think of Cosenza and myself. I must also recover physically. The coach is helping me a lot, I’m glad I made this choice.”

Objective for the future – to return to England to show that you can play there?

“In England I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.

“I want to be the best for myself, I want to stay in Italy. Italy has raised me, made me feel important. The English experience made me become a man.

“I must do well at Cosenza, which expects so much from me. I have to repay the trust. For them, for me and my family.

“I also want to win back my place with the national team, when a player does not play he does not deserve the call. I must find continuity. Also to go back to wearing my Morocco shirt.”

