Never going to end well…Newcastle fans asked where Jeff Hendrick best position is?

Jeff Hendrick was one of four first team squad signings in the summer 2020 transfer window.

Mark Gillespie signed before the window opened, then after his release from Burnley, Jeff Hendrick arriving at St James Park ahead of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis.

Fair to say that Hendrick’s signing was overshadowed by the three that followed.

Indeed, the media overwhelmingly described the Jeff Hendrick signing as a squad player and cover for the other centre midfielders.

However, that hasn’t turned out to be the case.

Steve Bruce determined to have Jeff Hendrick starting every Premier League so far, whether central midfield, on the wing, or wherever.

Newcastle supporters becoming increasingly bemused as to why Steve Bruce picks him game after game, despite such poor and limited displays.

On Thursday, the Chronicle thought it would be a good idea to ask Newcastle fans this question about Jeff Hendrick: ‘Where is his best position?’…

It was never going to end well and these are just some of the replies on Twitter:

‘Left back, left back in the changing room.’

‘Sitting next to Brucey.’

‘In the hairdressers.’

‘The bench.’

‘He should be a squad player in a possession based side that comes off the bench to help manage the game in the later stages…’

‘Bruce’s half time pie runner?’

‘He’s criminal! One of the worst CMs I’ve seen.’

‘At home.’

‘He’d make a great captain of the U23s.’

‘Sent back on the first bus to Burnley.’

‘Outside the 25 man squad.’

‘Back at burnley,there’s a reason why he never got a new contract, he’s sh.te.’

‘In the stand the bloke’s awful to watch.’

‘In the kitchen.’

‘On the transfer list.’

‘Cleaning the toilets.’

‘For me he’s not good enough for Newcastle but the way things are he will start every match.’

‘On the f.cking bench, he’s been a passenger!!’

‘At a championship club.’

‘Sweeping the car park.’

‘The back up for Hayden’s back up.’

‘Right back, right back in the stands.’

‘On the plane to elsewhere.’

‘Left back….in the changing rooms.’

‘It’s a bit harsh to make him the scapegoat for the poor performances.

He’s come into a struggling team with no identity or style to fit into.

He’s played in a different position / formation every game.

I’ve no idea if he’s good enough but most of the team are struggling.’

