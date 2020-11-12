News

More strange claims from a former Steve Bruce player

Steve Bruce hasn’t won anything as a manager in 22 years.

However, one thing you can’t deny is that he has managed plenty of clubs.

In eleven management spells at ten different clubs, Steve Bruce has had plenty of players turning out for him.

Now Head Coach at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce had two spells at Wigan Athletic.

In his second time there, Bruce was manager in 2007/08 and 2008/09, his first choice goalkeeper in both those seasons was Chris Kirkland.

By some strange type of coincidence…this same Chris Kirkland has come out and said what a brilliant manager Steve Bruce is.

Fancy that, who would have believed it.

This is what Newcastle United fans are faced with, over four decades in English football including 22 years as a manager / head coach, Steve Bruce has played with and managed an awful lot of people, as well as ending up on a friendly basis with many others who he has come across.

Clearly a likeable bloke for so many, could these relationships in any way lead to over the top bizarre positive appraisals of the now NUFC Head Coach? Surely not…

Chris Kirkland talking to This is Futbol:

“He just knows a gem when he’s got one.

“And I would love to see him get money to spend at Newcastle.

“Whether that [Newcastle United takeover] will happen or not, you know, they don’t spend much money, do they, Newcastle, until they get taken over, but then there’s the talk if they get taken over, will they sack him and get a Pochettino in or get somebody else in.

“Which is absurd for me.

“But nothing should surprise you in football.”

Steve Bruce has had a net spend of over £100m in his 16 months at Newcastle United, the most any NUFC manager has ever been allowed in the club’s history. Maybe somebody could have mentioned this to Chris Kirkland before he made a fool of himself.

So a totally unbiased Chris Kirkland thinks it would be ‘absurd’ if Steve Bruce was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Ask any fan of any Premier League club, or any other club for that matter, who they would rather have, Poch or Brucey, would a single one have Steve Bruce?

So it is ‘absurd’ to prefer a manager who has never finished lower than eighth in the Premier League (8th in his one season for Southampton and then for Tottenham 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd, 4th) and reached the Champions League final, over one who in 22 years has never finished top eight and his only experience of managing in Europe was a campaign in the Europa League that ended before reaching September.

To borrow a phrase from Chris Kirkland, when it comes to what his mates, journalists and former players are prepared to say about Steve Bruce: “…nothing should surprise you in football.”

