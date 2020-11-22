News

Mike Ashley slaughtered on running of Newcastle United in new NUST survey report

Mike Ashley has found himself on the receiving end of some stunning feedback from Newcastle United fans.

The fans concerned are members of the 14,000+ strong Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST).

They have been surveyed by NUST regarding what they currently think about the way the club is being run by Mike Ashley and other pertinent issues.

With classic timing, this report slaughtering the running of Newcastle United, comes out on the same afternoon that Mike Ashley and his people have claimed that those criticising Steve Bruce (and basically, the running of the club) are only a very small ‘vocal minority’ trying to stir up trouble, whilst supposedly the vast majority of genuine Newcastle fans think that Bruce (and Ashley…) is doing a great job.

Some of the highlights below…

Only 9.3% of Newcastle fans in the survey think NUFC is a well run football club, whilst only 0.9% think Newcastle United communicates well with supporters.

Whilst only 3.9% believe think Steve Bruce and his squad are ‘making strides in taking Newcastle to the next level?’

Here are the headline findings in the NUST survey of members – Sunday 22 November 2020:

Do you think Newcastle United is a well run club?

Yes: 9.3%

No: 89.3%

N/A: 1.4%

Do you think the club communicates well with its supporters?

Yes: 0.9%

No: 98.2%

N/A: 1.4%

Are you satisfied that the current first team squad and management is making strides in taking Newcastle to the next level?

Yes: 3.9%

No: 95.4%

N/A: 0.7%

Are you satisfied with the transparency about the future of our football club, following the latest possible takeover of NUFC?

Yes: 4%

No: 93.2%

N/A: 2.8%

Are you satisfied with the information that has been made available from Newcastle United about how returning to stadiums will look for supporters, when the time comes?

Yes: 7%

No: 71.4%

N/A: 21.7%

Are you concerned about the recent news of ‘Project Big Picture’ and the potential impact on Newcastle United and English Football?

Yes: 93.4%

No: 4.9%

N/A: 1.7%

