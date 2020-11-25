News

Mike Ashley only allowing loan deals in upcoming 2021 January transfer window – Report

Mike Ashley has made clear that Newcastle United will only be targeting loans in January.

Only five weeks to go until the 2021 January transfer window is set to open and fans were hoping that action would be taken to address the weaknesses in the NUFC squad.

However, the Northern Echo say that their information from sources is that Mike Ashley has made clear to Steve Bruce and others inside Newcastle United, that it is only loan transfers that will be possible.

The newspaper reporting that the only shift in this plan is likely to be if substantial funds are generated by selling players.

With very few Newcastle players capable of attracting major bids and that small group of players all key to the first team, it is difficult to see any kind of serious money brought in once the January window opens.

The Northern Echo say that there are a number of reasons for the refusal of Mike Ashley to look to significantly improve the team / squad in January, saying that the drop in income due to the virus situation is a key one. Especially they say with Ashley having no idea when things will return to any kind of a normal, with tens of thousands of fans back inside St James Park.

The newspaper says that Ashley’s legal challenge to the Premier League and the potential still of a takeover happening, are also key factors in not spending, Mike Ashley not wanting to spend money if a takeover is indeed on the cards.

To be honest, it would have been a massive surprise if Mike Ashley had allowed any kind of ambition to be shown in the 2021 January transfer window.

When it comes to January transfer windows year after year, this has been the script under Mike Ashley…apart from when relegation has threatened…

January 2013

Bought – Mathieu Debuchy, Mapou Yanga-M’biwa, Massadio Haidara, Yoan Gouffran, Moussa Sissoko, Kevin Mbabu

Loans – None

January 2014

Bought – None

Loans – Luuk de Jong

January 2015

Bought – None

Loans – None

January 2016

Bought – Shelvey, Saivet, Townsend

Loans – Doumbia

January 2017

Bought – None

Loans – None

January 2018

Bought – None

Loans – Slimani, Dubravka, Kenedy

January 2019

Bought – Almiron

Loans – Barreca

January 2020

Bought – None

Loans – Lazaro, Rose, Bentaleb

These past eight years in the January transfer window painting a very obvious picture.

Only when in relegation trouble in Januarys 2013 and 2016 was any significant spending allowed, with the sole exception of Miguel Almiron allowed to be signed in January 2019.

The rest of the time it has been loans after loans, with a very minimal success rate.

Dubravka is the stand out in January 2018 and Kenedy to an extent in his first loan spell at the same time.

However, you do wonder whether there is any point on most occasions with loans. Bentaleb was woeful earlier this year, Rose looked unfit and less than totally committed, whilst Steve Bruce bizarrely gave Lazaro no real chance, especially despite safety reached early.

If it is going to be loans in a January transfer window, then unless you are willing to pay significant wages and loan fees, it is rare you will get any real positive signings. Instead, you tend to be taking on other clubs’ problems and / or getting their players fit after they have been injured and / or played very little football.

I think even if decent money was brought in by selling players, I doubt whether that would lead to any major buys.

Instead, the unknown if if Newcastle continue to fall further down the table from the current 15th place, with some of the strugglers starting to pick up points.

Will Mike Ashley still believe he has enough in terms of players (and Head Coach…) in order to try and cling on for another Premier League season, or would he then allow money to be spent?

