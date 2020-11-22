News

Mike Ashley backs Steve Bruce against social media ‘vocal minority’ of Newcastle fans

An exclusive on Sunday has revealed that Steve Bruce has the ‘full backing’ of Mike Ashley, despite the abysmal football he is serving up, which is getting worse, not better.

The exclusive coming on the back of a second consecutive match where the Newcastle team went out under orders to gather around their own box, gifting total control to the opposition.

Only to then lose the match in the first 10 minutes when going behind thanks to such extreme negative tactics.

At Southampton it took seven minutes, this time against Chelsea, Steve Bruce’s tactics were ‘successful’ for three more minutes, the goal going in on ten minutes.

Despite all the underlying factors showing Newcastle have been so poor this season, Mike Ashley believes / claims that those who criticise are a very small unrepresentative proportion of supporters, with ‘anger and animosity towards the manager whipped up by a vocal minority’…

With fans not allowed into St James Park, Mike Ashley and lapdogs such as Lee Charnley, claiming that Newcastle supporters who point out the truth online, are unrepresentative.

Quite ironic that Mike Ashley is claiming that most genuine fans, such as those who would usually go to games, are perfectly happy, when you recall that less than three months before fans were banned from stadiums, 10,000 free season tickets were given away because between them, Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had driven away over 10,000 season ticket holders.

Funnily enough, only three weeks ago, Steve Bruce said the exact same thing (see below), claiming that it was only a small number of ‘keyboard warriors’ who were unhappy with him and that in actual fact, according to him, the vast majority of Newcastle fans think he (Bruce) is doing a great job!

The Telegraph say in their report based on inside sources at the club:

‘Ashley has always been reluctant to sack managers and is said to be happy with the fact Newcastle remain eight points clear of the bottom three’

Firstly, this is total nonsense. Mike Ashley has forced out the only three credible managers he has appointed – Kevin Keegan, Rafa Benitez and Chris Hughton. It is only the lame patsies that he is reluctant to get rid of, such as Steve Bruce, John Carver, Alan Pardew, JFK and Steve McClaren.

Maybe the biggest joke though is the reference to the ‘achievement’ of being eight points clear of the relegation zone.

This is how the Premier League table looks currently on Sunday (at the moment Leeds are 0-0 with Arsenal in their match):

Then look at the Premier League table last season after nine games:

So Steve Bruce is a success because the bottom few clubs have so few points…

Last season Newcastle were in the bottom three with eight points after nine games. According to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce no doubt, those eight points would suddenly be a triumph this season because it would mean five points clear of relegation. Success shouldn’t be measured on how bad a small number of other teams are.

The new exclusive also reports:

‘Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley far more appreciative of the job he has done given he had his transfer budget cut by around £40m in the summer, which severely restricted his plans to improve the squad.’

This is laughable when we are talking about how Mike Ashley operates overall. Steve Bruce was still allowed a £35m+ net spend this summer, making it a £100m+ net spend he has been allowed in his 16 months at Newcastle. In Rafa’s last summer transfer window (2018), Mike Ashley insisted on a £20m+ profit having to be made on transfers in and out. Whilst Benitez’ overall time at St James Park showed a pretty much zero net spend allowed by Ashley.

On Sunday 22 November 2020, The Telegraph ‘exclusive’:

‘Steve Bruce retains the full backing and support of Newcastle United despite growing fan unrest

‘Exclusive: Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley are far more appreciative of the job Bruce has done amid transfer budget cuts

‘With no fans inside the stadium, it is difficult to assess just how angry and disillusioned Newcastle supporters have become over the last few weeks, but on social media Bruce Out has been trending on Tyneside and the majority of fanzines and podcasts have started to ask whether it is time for the manager to be sacked.

However, Telegraph Sport understands that Bruce is not under any pressure behind the scenes with both owner Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley far more appreciative of the job he has done given he had his transfer budget cut by around £40m in the summer, which severely restricted his plans to improve the squad.

Ashley has always been reluctant to sack managers and is said to be happy with the fact Newcastle remain eight points clear of the bottom three, while also progressing to a second cup quarter final in the space of a year.

Sources have indicated that although the club are aware of growing unrest on social media, they will not make decisions based on what is perceived to be anger and animosity towards the manager whipped up by a vocal minority.’

Steve Bruce speaking about Newcastle fans who criticise him, calling them ‘Keyboard Warriors and a tiny unrepresentative minority – 31 October 2020:

“I don’t often agree with them [Newcastle fans who criticise him] but I can’t get myself worked up into a frenzy because of these keyboard warriors, that is for sure.

“I never, ever read [them, but] I hear [about the comments from Newcastle fans online] now and again but, as I have said, with management [now], everybody has got a platform, everybody has got an opinion, keyboard warriors or whatever you call them.

“Are they [Newcastle fans who criticise Steve Bruce] the majority of supporters? I doubt it.

“The job is difficult enough without having to worry about all that nonsense.

‘The vast majority of people are hugely respectful and behind me…and I genuinely think that.”

