Miguel Almiron still in Paraguay (photo) early hours of Wednesday and set to miss Chelsea

Miguel Almiron was suspended for this latest Paraguay game after picking up a booking in each of his last two matches.

A major surprise that he didn’t return to Tyneside early to prepare for Chelsea on Saturday instead of staying behind to watch this game against Bolivia and keep training with his international teammates.

With this match finishing in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time, Almiron is set for a long journey to Newcastle and won’t be at the training ground until Friday at the earliest.

Steve Bruce said the Paraguayan international wasn’t physically able to start against Man Utd after the last international break, due to the travelling. This time Newcastle’s match is timed seven and a half hours earlier on Saturday lunchtime, so if Bruce is consistent there looks no chance of Miguel Almiron starting against Chelsea.

No news from any of the parties as to whether Newcastle United had asked for an early release of Miguel Almiron so he could be rested and available for the Chelsea match, whether Paraguay had refused such a request, then lastly whether the player himself had chosen to stay in South America despite not being able to play.

His agent gave an interview this week saying that Miguel Almiron wants to play for a more ambitious club playing better and more attractive football and the player would have left Newcastle by now if it hadn’t been for the virus situation severely cutting the number of transfers made in the summer 2020 window by clubs on the continent especially, particularly La Liga clubs seemingly.

The World Cup qualifier saw Romero put the home side in control with a 19th minute penalty, before two goals in the four minutes before half-time put Bolivia in to a shock lead. Romero equalised in the second-half but this was the first time Paraguay had failed to beat Bolivia at home, the visitors also bottom of the 10 country South American qualifying group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The top four automatically qualify and the fifth goes into a play-off, Paraguay currently fourth after four games on six points.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Fabian Schar saw Switzerland’s match cancelled, as Ukraine reported a number of positive virus cases.

Emil Krafth the only Newcastle player to get any minutes last night, coming on with Sweden losing 3-1 in France, the defender paying 24 minutes and the game ending 4-2 to the hosts.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar as Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night, only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s only two shots on target all night.

Denmark 2 Sweden 0

Emil Krafth and the other English based players weren’t involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK.

Thursday 12 November

Serbia 1 Scotland 1 – Scotland win 5-4 on penalties

Ryan Fraser watching on from home with a hamstring injury, celebrating as Scotland qualify for finals of 2020 Euros to be played in summer 2021. Mitrovic missing the decisive penalty.

The first major tournament for them since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Northern Ireland 1 Slovakia 2 (AET)

A night of drama in Belfast.

Jamal Lewis playing the full 120 minutes but ending on the losing side, whilst the injured Martin Dubravka celebrated from home (watch him dancing with his dog HERE), Slovakia having qualified for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 1

This World Cup qualifier saw Miguel Almiron in excellent form at both ends of the pitch.

The NUFC man winning the penalty that gave Paraguay the lead, as well as doubling up on Lionel Messi throughout the 90 minutes and helping to largely nullify his threat. Almiron finally subbed in the second minute of added time after an exhausting performance. A yellow card means that after picking up two bookings in his last two games, Almiron is suspended now for the Bolivia match on Tuesday.

England 3 Republic of Ireland 0

An easy win for England who totally dominated, Jeff Hendrick playing the full 90 minutes.

Saturday 14 November

Sweden 2 Croatia 1

Emil Krafth an unused sub in this Nations League victory.

Switzerland 1 Spain 1

Fabian Schar sitting this one out as suspended after sending off against Germany in same competition.

Sunday 15 November

Wales 1 Republic of Ireland 0

A poor display from Jeff Hendrick and to make matters worse, sent off in the 94th minute.

The Newcastle midfielder bringing down Tyler Roberts when he (Hendrick) was last man.

Guessing this will mean that Jeff Hendrick will be suspended for the game against Bulgaria on Wednesday, so an early return to the Newcastle training ground on the cards, ahead of Chelsea on Saturday.

Ciaran Clark stayed on the bench.

Austria 2 Northern Ireland 1

Jamal Lewis given a rest on Sunday night, only for injury to force the issue.

Former NUFC player Shane Ferguson getting injured and Lewis replacing him on 35 minutes.

Northern Ireland taking the lead through Magennis on 74 minutes, only for late goals on 81 and 87 minutes to give Austria victory.

Tuesday 17 November

France 4 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth played the final 24 minutes of this Nations League defeat, coming off the bench with Sweden 3-1 down. A Quaison goal with two minutes to go gave the Newcastle defender and his international teammates some hope, only for Coman to make it 4-2 in added time.

Switzerland v Ukraine

Fabian Schar had a night off as positive virus cases in the Ukraine camp caused this Nations League match to be called off.

Paraguay 2 Bolivia 2

The World Cup qualifier saw Romero put the home side in control with a 19th minute penalty, before two goals in the four minutes before half-time put Bolivia in to a shock lead. Romero equalised in the second-half but this was the first time Paraguay had failed to beat Bolivia at home, the visitors also bottom of the 10 country South American qualifying group for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The top four automatically qualify and the fifth goes into a play-off, Paraguay currently fourth after four games on six points.

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark) Nations League ***Hendrick suspended after a red card on Sunday against Wales.

