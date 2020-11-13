News

Miguel Almiron now set to travel early and make Newcastle United v Chelsea match

Miguel Almiron was left out of the starting eleven for the Premier League 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Missing out on a place in that Saturday night team, Steve Bruce explained it was because of the long journey back from South America, the lack of time between Paraguay beating Venezuela in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) and being able to recover sufficiently from the travel back to Tyneside.

Paraguay will finish their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) and it had been taken for granted Steve Bruce couldn’t consider Miguel Almiron for the Chelsea match, especially with seven and a half hours less preparation / recovery time than before Man Utd, due to the lunchtime kick-off v Chelsea.

However, this has all changed now.

Miguel Almiron was excellent as he won a penalty for Paraguay’s goal and doubled up on marking Lionel Messi throughout a 1-1 draw against Argentina, which finished in the early hours of today (Friday – UK time).

The only negative a yellow card when not backing away quickly enough after a free-kick was given.

Paraguayan journalist Roberto Rojas speaking to NUFC Blog after the game:

“Probably the best player for Paraguay…Almiron was explosive on the transition, won the foul that gave the penalty to Paraguay for Angel Romero to score and was able to contribute defensively…tireless display as he’s been accustomed to.

“He won’t play in the next game against Bolivia due to him getting two yellow cards in two straight game, thus making him suspended.”

Rojas referring to the Miguel Almiron yellow card in that previous match, a 1-0 win over Venezuela.

So if Almiron is indeed suspended, nothing to stop him now travelling back to Tyneside with plenty time to recover and prepare for Chelsea.

This is a big boost for NUFC, as the numbers of Newcastle United players on the missing list are growing once again.

The Newcastle United players still set to miss Chelsea:

Martin Dubravka – Hasn’t played all season and had a setback with his heel injury, looks like December at the very earliest before he may be available once again.

Jonjo Shelvey – The midfielder had surgery for a hernia problem, hopefully back in December.

Matt Ritchie – Shoulder operation in October, another that might be back next month. Has just began joining in with training this week.

Dwight Gayle – No football this season after an injury in a friendly in pre-season, recovering from a knee injury and hoping to be back before the new year.

Ryan Fraser – Steve Bruce confirming a small tear in hamstring after a scan. Has pulled out of the Scotland squad and will miss Chelsea surely, hopefully not too many more games.

Callum Wilson – Forced off at Southampton with a hamstring problem, another who will surely miss Chelsea and who knows how many more matches.

As well as these seven Newcastle United players set to miss Chelsea, two other concerns.

Paul Dummett is supposedly available now but hasn’t played any competitive football for 10 months and appeared for the Under 23s on Friday lasr=t Leeds, didn’t look fully fit and I can’t see him considered for a first team start for a while yet.

Isaac Hayden – He was left out at Wolves due to an injury / knock, still named on bench though as an unused sub. A sub against Everton as well, only playing seven minutes. Then Newcastle’s best midfielder left out against Southampton as well AND not brought on, despite the Saints completely bossing the midfield. Looks obvious he can’t be fully fit and Bruce is managing some kind of ongoing injury issue. Here’s hoping he can start soon because especially with the growing injury list, he will be needed more than ever.

