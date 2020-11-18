News

Miguel Almiron agent now pushes player sale to a Serie A club with quotes to Italian media

Miguel Almiron has been making the headlines in recent days.

However, they haven’t exactly been on the positive side.

The international break saw Miguel Almiron suspended for Paraguay’s game against Bolivia which finished in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning (UK time).

However, whilst Newcastle fans assumed that would mean an early return to Tyneside to ensure the player could train and be properly prepared for Chelsea, instead Miguel Almiron stayed with the squad in Paraguay and watched that Bolivia match from the stands. If Steve Bruce is consistent, having said it was impossible for Almiron to start against Man Utd last month due to long travel and late arrival back in Newcastle after the last international break, then now no chance of the Paraguayan international now starting against Chelsea.

In the bigger picture though, Almiron’s agent, Danial Campos, decided this week was also the right time to give a big interview with Paraguayan media about his client.

Touting the player for the La Liga market, Campos said that Atletico Madrid had shown interest this summer, that other Premier League clubs were also interested in the player, that if not for the virus situation affecting the transfer market, then Miguel Almiron would definitely have left.

The player’s agent saying that Almiron wanted to play for a more ambitious club that played better and more attractive football, as opposed to Mike Ashley’s ambition free strategy and Steve Bruce’s ultra defensive tactics.

Now Daniel Campos has moved on to the Italian market, speaking to their media he has once again talked about a potential Miguel Almiron move. Claiming that Inter Milan have shown interest in his client.

If the media coverage this week isn’t the agent pushing the chances of Miguel Almiron moving in January, next summer at the latest, then I don’t know what is!

Daniel Campos talking to EuropaCalcio.it:

‘How do you judge Almiron’s performance in this first part of this season with Newcastle?’

“Very positive considering all the problems that world football is going through.”

‘Is the Premier League the right league for Almiron’s characteristics?’

“Totally, it’s a competitive championship and it’s played with a pace at which Miguel can measure himself for speed and change of pace.”

‘In what role will he manage to give his best?’

“Almiron can play in various positions and is always available to the coach wherever he needs him.

“Obviously he stands out more in offensive positions and with ball possession but he has no difficulty in assuming other roles to the advantage of the team.”

‘Are the rumours of Atletico Madrid’s interest in Miguel Almiron true?’

“At the moment it’s just rumours.”

‘Is there any Italian team interested in Almiron?’

“Inter have shown interest in Miguel Almiron…but no progress has been made.”

