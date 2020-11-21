Opinion

Miguel Almiron agent lets Steve Bruce off the hook

Steve Bruce was loving it on Friday.

The Newcastle United Head Coach launching a tirade of abuse at Daniel Campos.

This followed interviews done earlier in the week where Miguel Almiron’s agent said his player would have left Newcastle by now if the virus situation hadn’t impacted the summer transfer market.

Campos stating that Almiron would likely leave in 2021.

This was manna from heaven for Steve Bruce, launching into Campos and accusing him of disrespecting Newcastle United, being a two bob agent, an amateur, somebody who was only looking to try and make some more money for himself.

Well when it comes to managing football teams, Steve Bruce hasn’t improved a lot, if at all, these past 20+ years, BUT when it comes to managing / manipulating the media, he is most definitely from the Sir Alex Ferguson school.

The story on Friday and continuing into the weekend all about how Almiron’s agent is allegedly a disgrace, how convenient.

The media ‘forgetting’ the small matter of what we are seeing this season from Steve Bruce and indeed the fact that most of what Daniel Campos said, was absolutely on the mark.

Of course Campos shouldn’t be discussing his agent leaving but when saying his client would love to be at a club with some ambition, would love to play for a team that tried to attack rather than defend for 90 minutes, wanting to play for a team that wants to have possession and try to score goals, what is false about any of that?

We all know the truth, we watch the games and see the shocking way Steve Bruce lays his team out and the tactics employed.

We saw the desperate ultra negative performance at Southampton, no ideas or intention of getting forward, trying to cling on for a 0-0, which went out of the window after only seven minutes after Adams opened the scoring.

Steve Bruce should have been pinned on this, made to answer on the tactics that leave the team struggling to create chances never mind score goals and invite the opposition to push on and shoot at will at the other end.

Instead, we saw yesterday Steve Bruce allowed to make out that he was the victim, rather than responsible for the terrible football we watch the vast majority of the time, which as well as giving zero entertainment / pleasure, makes it so difficult to win games.

Steve Bruce has got lucky so far this season in enough games but the underlying stats don’t lie, Karl Darlow facing a massive 132 shots (on and off target) in only eight PL games, whilst Newcastle have managed only 20 on target in over 12 hours of PL football.

Newcastle fans have seen Bruce allowed over £100m in terms of net spending on players in these 16 months and the feeling is that the team is capable of far better if released from Steve Bruce’s clueless and ultra negative tactics.

Instead the journalists are happy to let their mate talk about what a disgrace somebody else is…

Steve Bruce talking on Friday about the Daniel Campos quotes earlier the week about Miguel Almiron:

“I couldn’t miss the quotes because they were so outrageous it was bordering on the ridiculous.

“If it was Miguel, who I have had the pleasure to work with for the last 15 months, knocking on my door and having a problem, I would listen.

“An agent who, two years in, is probably trying to profit again and take him somewhere else…

“A two bob agent who is such an amateur.

“It is just hugely disrespectful to all of us basically and to the club in particular who have served Miguel so well.

“I will have a conversation with him of course but Miguel is an unbelievable pro and has a great attitude to everything.

“But the agent proved to me he is an amateur looking to make a fast buck again, which is pretty ridiculous.”

