News

Michael Owen with good news and bad news for Steve Bruce

Michael Owen has been commenting on the situation at Newcastle United.

He says he was working on the Southampton v Newcastle match before the international break and his take on it was that Newcastle United ‘couldn’t get into any rhythm’ in the game.

For the vast majority of Newcastle fans it was simply a case of yet another match where Steve Bruce used such negative tactics, they had an almost non-existent threat up front.

Overall, Michael Owen claims that the big problem with Newcastle is their ‘inconsistency’ this season.

Well, the only real inconsistency is with results and how much luck Steve Bruce carries, which largely dictates the results, with performances much of a muchness as players are told to take up defensive positions most of the time in each Premier League match.

Michael Owen has bad news for Newcastle this weekend, as he sees a win for Chelsea on Saturday and Timo Werner continuing his form. Signed in the summer from Leipzig, Werner has already scored seven goals and got two assists in 11 Premier League and Champions League appearances so far for Chelsea.

Timo Werner also got two goals for Germany against Ukraine at the weekend, though he was also part of the starting eleven as well for last night’s bizarre 6-0 Germany defeat against Spain.

Michael Owen sees it as a negative but Steve Bruce would no doubt see this as good news, when Owen declares: ‘I can only see them finishing around mid-table,’ he (Michael Owen) sees Newcastle’s chances of finishing higher than halfway being ruined simply because of inconsistency.

Surely when he was paid to cover that Southampton stroll to beat Newcastle 12 days ago, Michael Owen would appreciate that Newcastle are simply carrying next to no goal threat in matches, with Bruce’s over the top negative tactics ensuring that is the case. Only 20 shots on target in the eight Premier League matches so far, whilst Karl Darlow has faced far more shots (on and off target) in these games, 132 already.

Callum Wilson has had shocking service this season and somehow has six goals from seven PL efforts on target, the striker almost sure to miss this Chelsea game due to injury picked up at Southampton. Michael Owen thinks he has been ‘excellent’ so far, not a word you would describe the goalscoring chances of Wilson’s likely replacements – Andy Carroll hasn’t scored a PL goal in over 31 months and Joelinton only two goals so far in 45 PL appearances.

Chelsea have scored three or more goals in six of their eight PL games so far and in nine of their thirteen matches in all competitions.

If Steve Bruce goes with his usual tactics and simply hands total control of possession and has his players retreat to the edge of their own box, it is very difficult to see Chelsea doing anything else but winning easily, or something even worse for NUFC. With so many shots raining down on Karl Darlow’s goal this season a real hiding looks on the cards sometime soon and with Chelsea scoring three or more goals in 75% of their Premier League games so far this season, the signs are ominous.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Newcastle appear very inconsistent just now.

“I was covering their game against Southampton and it was clear that they couldn’t get into any rhythm.

“It will be interesting to see if Callum Wilson can shake-off the hamstring injury that he picked up in that game.

“He’s been excellent in front of goal for the Magpies, so far.

“I think in terms of the whole season, Newcastle should be fine, but their inconsistency could cost Newcastle dearly over the course of a season and as I can only see them finishing around mid-table.

“I originally said I fancied Chelsea to finish 3rd, however, I think that the points total will be lower this year, and that could bring the Blues right into the title mix.

If they are to achieve that, then they will have to take maximum points from matches such as this.

“With Timo Werner in such good form, I think he could be amongst the goals in a Chelsea victory.

“Bet recommendation: Werner to score anytime

“Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2”

