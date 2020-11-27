Opinion

Michael Owen wins the internet with his best ever stating the obvious Newcastle comment

Michael Owen can rarely be accused of saying anything remotely interesting.

The former Liverpool (and Newcastle…) striker never likely to come out with anything that makes you think.

However, when it comes to stating the obvious, Michael Owen may have just gone to a whole new different level.

The ex-NUFC (very occasionally available) striker winning the internet profoundly obvious comment ahead of Friday night’s match.

Michael Owen declaring before the game at Selhurst Park: ‘I can see Newcastle playing cautiously here.’

Cautiously? Cautiously??

Newcastle United under Steve Bruce playing cautiously, no, I would never have believed it.

This was the newly appointed NUFC Head Coach who in July 2019 declared he would always having Newcastle United playing on the ‘front foot’ whilst he was in charge.

The reality obviously far different.

Michael Owen predicts that this Crystal Palace v Newcastle match will be a draw and no more than two goals will be scored. The way the two sets of fans have been talking ahead of the match, we will be lucky to see more than two shots on target in the entire game!

In a follow up to his very best obvious comment, Michael Owen also says that after the goals conceded by Newcastle recently, especially against Southampton two games ago: ‘I’m sure that he [Steve Bruce] will be putting his players through defensive training drills all week to try and avoid it happening again.’

Who knows what normally happens in training under Steve Bruce but things have got progressively worse at both ends of the pitch.

The only question is, are Crystal Palace hopefully even worse, if we believe their fans?

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Palace are struggling in front of goal this season.

“However, they’ve been organised enough to have had a decent start.

“Steve Bruce won’t be happy with the goals Newcastle have conceded over the last few weeks, especially in their match against Southampton.

“I’m sure that he’ll be putting his players through defensive training drills all week to try and avoid it happening again.

“With that in mind, I can see Newcastle playing cautiously here.

“As I mentioned earlier, I don’t think either side have an abundance goals in them, and believe that both managers may see a draw as a decent result.

