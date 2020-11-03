News

Mauricio Pochettino now talking about ready for the ‘right’ job after 350 days

On 19 November 2019, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham.

The Argentine boss taking over after Spurs had finished sixth in 2013/14 and taking them to 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes in the Premier League.

Six months after that fourth place finish and only five months after taking Spurs to their first ever Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino got the boot.

Pochettino’s achievements coming despite Tottenham having a lower wage bill and net spend than the other ‘big six’ clubs.

So where next?

Well, 350 days later, we are still waiting to see where Mauricio Pochettino next manages.

Across many months earlier this year of course, it was when he was coming to Newcastle, not if, for many of those writing the headlines.

Wide coverage given to reports that the former Spurs boss had been in talks with the prospective new Newcastle owners and was lined up to take the job once the takeover was signed off by the Premier League…

Who knows what the reality of that was and is…but one thing we do know, Mauricio Pochettino is yet to commit elsewhere.

A manager of his quality (even though the likes of Paul Merson insisted that Newcastle were better off sticking with Steve Bruce, as he claimed Mauricio Pochettino could come in and spend loads of money but relegate NUFC!) has clearly had offers in these past 11 months and counting but clearly waiting for the right one.

Mauricio Pochettino on Monday came back into the public eye and was happy to talk to Sky Sports about his future employment possibilities:

“I am looking for work, I am ready to be involved again.

“I don’t know [whether next job will be in the Premier League] but I’m not going to close any doors.

“I got told when I was very, very young that football was going to dictate my way and football is going to make the decision.

“I’m waiting to feel what is the right project for us.

“Football is part of my life, my energy is full and I love to be involved in the game, but at the same time, I need to understand, I need to wait for the right project.”

“I always feel ready to be again involved in the game as football is my passion.

“It iss not stress when you are working, it is not stress to go into the training ground, it is not stress to prepare for the game, it is not stress to compete.

“I am looking forward to being involved in the game, I love the game, the time you spend with your players and your staff. You miss that, that is the reality.”

“Circumstances in football are changing and you need to evolve, try to be better, you need to understand that you need to improve, to try and provide a better platform to your players.”

Interesting looking back to the height of the Mauricio Pochettino for Newcastle United fever / speculation, this is a prime example…

Danny Murphy on 26 May 2020 speaking to Talksport:

” If you want success quickly, you need the best and when Liverpool brought in Rafa Benitez in 2004, his biggest attribute was that he had won the league in Spain.

“Tottenham want silverware, the fans want silverware, so they bring in Mourinho and paid the earth for it because everywhere he has gone he has won silverware.

“Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t, so he needs a club who are a bit like him, which is progressive, on the way up, something that’s going to take a bit of time.

“Newcastle have been talked about and I understand that…but if Newcastle’s owners have got that much money and they want success now, would you give the job to Pochettino?

“He has never won a trophy.”

Quite incredible how quickly things / perceptions change.

A manager who always plays attacking football, who had just been to a Champions League final and had five seasons of finishing 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the Premier League (8th in his only other PL season when with Southampton) and Danny Murphy questioning whether Mauricio Pochettino was good enough for Newcastle United.

Just over five months later and Newcastle fans are told to be grateful to have Steve Bruce, as manager who in his entire 20+ years in management has never even managed a team to finish top eight in the Premier League, never mind regular top four finishes, reaching a Champions League football etc etc, plus of course the absolutely rotten negative football.

I think Newcastle United’s dalliance with Mauricio Pochettino is almost certainly at an end, if it was ever there in the first place…unless of course the takeover happens.

More realistically, I don’t think any coincidence that Mauricio Pochettino turns up on Sky Sports saying he is ready for his next ‘right’ job, just as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Man Utd just outside the relegation spots, despite now having been in charge for 100 games at Old Trafford.

Is it now when not if, the former Spurs boss is in charge at Man Utd?

