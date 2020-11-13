News

Martin Dubravka dances with his dog as Slovakia dramatically qualify – Video

Martin Dubravka now has the biggest incentive of all to get back to full fitness and return as Newcastle United’s number one.

The 31 year old watching on from home as Slovakia pulled off a dramatic win in Belfast.

It was agony though for Jamal Lewis, the NUFC left-back playing the full 120 minutes as Northern Ireland fell at the final hurdle.

However, he has time on his hands, whilst for 31 year old Martin Dubravka this could potentially be his only chance of ever appearing at a major finals for his country.

His heel injury certainly appeared to be standing up ok, as the Newcastle keeper celebrated (watch below) the moment his team qualified, dancing around the living room with his dog after watching the drama play out on TV.

Kucka gave Slovakia a 17th minute lead, only for Northern Ireland to equalise with three minutes remaining, when defender Milan Skriniar put the ball into his own net.

The 1,060 fans in attendance then thought they’d seen a dream turnaround, only for Lafferty’s last minute effort hit the post and not the back of the net.

With 110 minutes on the clock, Michal Duris won it for Slovakia and some ten minutes or so after that, Martin Dubravka and his dog were celebrating.

The win takes Slovakia though to their second consecutive Euro finals but Martin Dubravka wasn’t at the 2016 finals in France. He was on the bench for three qualifiers but didn’t make the final squad, indeed by the time of those Euro finals in France, Martin Dubravka had only played 45 minutes of international football, becoming first choice keeper for Slovakia only in the last few years.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 11 November

Belgium 2 Switzerland 1

A frustrating night for Fabian Schar as Switzerland took a first-half lead through Mehmedi and were the better team on the night, only to lose this friendly due to two second-half goals from Crystal Palace’s on-loan from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Belgium’s only two shots on target all night.

Denmark 2 Sweden 0

Emil Krafth and the other English based players weren’t involved due to quarantine restrictions on travellers from Denmark arriving in UK.

Thursday 12 November

Serbia 1 Scotland 1 – Scotland win 5-4 on penalties

Ryan Fraser watching on from home with a hamstring injury, celebrating as Scotland qualify for finals of 2020 Euros to be played in summer 2021.

The first major tournament for them since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Northern Ireland 1 Slovakia 2 (AET)

A night of drama in Belfast.

Jamal Lewis playing the full 120 minutes but ending on the losing side, whilst the injured Martin Dubravka celebrated from home, Slovakia having qualified for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Friendly

Saturday 14 November

Sweden v Croatia (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Spain (Fabian Schar) Nations League (***Schar suspended for this game after sending off against Germany in same competition)

Sunday 15 November

Austria v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

Tuesday 17 November

France v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Nations League

Switzerland v Ukraine (Fabian Schar) Nations League

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier (Time differences mean match doesn’t finish until into the early hours of Wednesday in terms of UK time)

Wednesday 18 November

Northern Ireland v Romania (Jamal Lewis) Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (Jeff Hendrick) Nations League

