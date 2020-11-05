News

Mark Lawrenson breaks 54 month Liverpool run and predicts ultra defensive Steve Bruce tactics yet again

Mark Lawrenson has eventually done it.

The former Liverpool defender at last breaking a run that has lasted since May 2016.

It was 54 months ago when Mark Lawrenson predicted that Liverpool would lose to West Brom.

Embarrassingly, a sheer lack of professionalism has seen Mark Lawrenson ever since then, refuse to tip his side to beat.

A total of 159 Premier League matches, Lawrenson telling BBC Sport in his predictions, that Liverpool would not lose.

The entire seasons of 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, not predicting a single defeat for the scousers.

The first seven matches of the 2020/21 season, more of the same.

Until now.

Thursday 5 November 2020 has seen Mark Lawrenson do the unthinkable, predicting a 2-0 loss for Liverpool to Man City!

Incredibly, Mark Lawrenson has claimed that bias has played no part in this 159 match Liverpool prediction run:

“I only became aware of it a couple of seasons ago when people started giving me a bit of stick about it.

“Since then though, Liverpool have been absolutely outstanding and have hardly ever lost a real game either.

“So how good am I?

“Seriously though, I don’t go through my previous predictions for each team when I look at the fixtures each week.

“I don’t pay any attention to the table based on my scores either, but the top teams often stay unbeaten because I don’t tip them to lose many games – they don’t, so why would I?”

This is his prediction record in recent years for Liverpool games until today:

20120/21 W5 D2 L0

2019/20: W33 D5 L0

2018/19: W27 D11 L0

2017/18: W23 D15 L0

2016/17: W27 D11 L0

Meanwhile, when it comes to Newcastle United, Mark Lawrenson has predicted a credible result on Friday night.

The BBC Sport pundit predicts that Steve Bruce will have his usual ultra defensive tactics to ‘make things difficult for Southampton’, even though the Saints are missing their best and most dangerous player in Danny Ings.

Mark Lawrenson predicting Callum Wilson can ‘nick’ a seventh goal in eight Premier League matches this season to earn a 1-1 draw.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to BBC Sport about Southampton v Newcastle United:

“Southampton striker Danny Ings is out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, which is a massive blow. One player does not make a team, but everything Saints do really does revolve around him.

“I don’t think their manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl, will change his system on Friday but it will be a lot less effective without Ings because he sniffs goals out for fun.

“I don’t see Newcastle creating much at St Mary’s, but Steve Bruce will set them up to make things difficult for Southampton and, in Callum Wilson, the Magpies have their own in-form striker who can nick them a goal.

“Prediction is Southampton 1 Newcastle 1”

