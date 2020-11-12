News

Laughable claims of Liverpool interested in signing Daryl Janmaat

On Tuesday, ADO Den Haag announced that Daryl Janmaat would be training with them as from next Monday.

The former Newcastle defender is now 31 and has been released by Watford.

Daryl Janmaat was with ADO Den Haag as a kid and after a serious knee injury and playing no football at all for over a year, he needs help to get fully fit again.

ADO Den Haag saying that the only agreement at present is for the player to come and train with them to help him get fit, then as for anything else in terms of potentially signing for his old club, that would be quite some way down the line for it to potentially happen.

Daryl Janmaat also saying similar this week when talking about returning to train with his former club:

“I have spoken well with Martin Jol and we have agreed that I can further develop my fitness at ADO Den Haag with my own programme [from Monday 16 November].

“It is nice that I can do this at the club where I grew up, the club that is in my heart.

“I feel very welcome here.

“It is non-committal from both sides.

“We deliberately did not express clear expectations towards each other [in terms of a playing contract] and we will see how things will turn out.”

However, in a parallel universe, Daryl Janmaat could be on the verge of signing and playing instantly for Liverpool…

Teamtalk’s (laughable) claims of Liverpool considering signing Daryl Janmaat:

Liverpool have been offered Daryl Janmaat as short-term defensive cover and are considering bringing him on board, TEAMtalk understands.

The 31-year-old, who normally plays as a right-back, can also play centrally and offers attractive options for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are in dire need of defensive cover, with Joe Gomez awaiting the results of a knee injury sustained on England duty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on the sidelines with a calf injury, and Janmaat can cover both positions.

Janmaat has also been given a glowing reference by Gini Wijnaldum. The Reds star not only plays with him for Holland but was also his teammate at Newcastle.

We understand that any deal for the player will be a short-term one. That’s because he is more of a stop-gap measure.

Janmaat is fully fit after overcoming a knee injury, and wants a deal until the end of the season. But he would be happy with the chance to prove his quality short term.’

Honestly, Teamtalk must have one of the, if not the, very worst records in terms of transfer / signing exclusives.

Playing with Wijnaldum for Holland? Daryl Janmaat hasn’t played for his national side in over two years.

Not sure how you can be fully fit when it is over a year since you played any football.

As for Liverpool actively ‘considering’ signing Daryl Janmaat???

He hasn’t even been automatic first choice at Watford these past four years and Liverpool have far better options in their squad, even with injuries.

If Daryl Janmaat signs for Liverpool I will happily admit I was wrong but in the real world this is just yet another feeble transfer story that no doubt will now be doing the media rounds as though it is a serious report…

