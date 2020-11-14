News

Jonas Gutierrez celebrates new contract by helping to take Banfield top of the league

Seven years at St James Park proved to Newcastle United fans what a great character Jonas Gutierrez is.

Always gave his all on the pitch and a key player in that fifth place Premier League season of 2011/12.

Whilst off the pitch he was also very popular with both fans and the other players, a larger than life character.

He also had real bottle, not only overcoming the nightmare of finding put he had testicular cancer, but also standing up to Mike Ashley

Maybe the most shameful Ashley NUFC moment of all (against some VERY stiff competition), the Newcastle United owner found by a tribunal to have discriminated against the then NUFC when Jonas was recovering from the testicular cancer.

The tribunal finding that Mike Ashley had ordered John Carver not to play Jonas Gutierrez in too many games, so the cancer sufferer wouldn’t trigger an automatic contract extension.

Not only has Jonas Gutierrez had cancer to deal with but at the age of 35 he suffered a horrific injury in 2018, a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee when playing for Defensa Y Justicia. Many thought he would retire.

However, the former NUFC star fought back and got fully fit, moved on to Banfield and unbelievably suffered the exact same injury but to his other (right) knee in 2019, aged 36. Once again, many thought he would retire, only for Jonas to get fully fit again and play.

Ahead of the new season kicking off, Banfield announced in October that 37 year old Jonas Gutierrez had been awarded a new deal, the new contract taking Jonas up to December 2021 when he will be aged 38 (and a half).

Banfield have kicked off the new season in great style and are currently top of the league.

Only three games in but a 4-2 win at Rosario Central on Friday, saw Jonas Gutierrez make his second appearance of the season as a sub, to help see out the win.

To have come through so much and still bounce back, to still enjoy his football as he moves towards his 38th birthday, what a player and what a man Jonas Gutierrez is.

It would be great if Banfield could keep this kind of form up over the season and Jonas Gutierrez help deliver his first ever title win in Argentina.

Good luck Jonas and enjoy the rest of your career!

Jonas Gutierrez speaking after his last ever NUFC match, Newcastle 2 West Ham 0 back on 24 May 2015:

“Since I arrived at Newcastle the fans were fantastic with me and the team.

“To be honest, they (the fans) don’t deserve to have this problem, this situation, Newcastle is bigger than this.

“You have to look forward, this club has to look forward, the top ten and not looking at the bottom.

“To be honest, a few months ago I didn’t know if I was going to play football again and now I am back, I’m playing football, I have a second chance in my life.

“I am really proud to be a Geordie and it was fantastic to be here today.”

