Joao Klauss says Joelinton is an inspiration to him

Fair to say that Joelinton hasn’t been an overwhelming success after his move to England, not yet anyway.

The 24 year old striker making a £40m (Mike Ashley says it was £43m) transfer from Hoffenheim to Newcastle United.

In the 16 months he has been at St James Park, Joelinton has played in 45 of Newcastle’s 46 Premier League matches, scoring only two goals.

For one player though, Joelinton continues to be an inspiration.

Joao Klauss is a 23 year old striker and now trying to make it with Hoffenheim.

Speaking to the official Hoffenheim site, Klauss says:

“Joelinton showed how loan players can develop and how they can take on an important role when they return to TSG.

“That was very inspiring for me.

“Finland and Austria were just steps along the way to establishing myself at Hoffenheim.

“The big competition for places is additional motivation for me and it’s important for everyone in the team.

“I’m delighted to be able to play alongside big-name players like Munas Dabbur or Andrej Kramaric.

“I’m ready to fight for my place and prove myself in the Bundesliga.

“Hoffenheim was the perfect springboard for Carlos Eduardo, Luiz Gustavo and Roberto Firmino to go on to represent the Brazil national team.”

Altogether, Hoffenheim have now had 15 Brazilians at the club over the years.

Joao Klauss has followed the Joelinton path at Hoffenheim, going out on loan elsewhere to try and progress, scoring an impressive 48 goals in 103 appearances on loan with Helsinki and LASK.

A bit more impressive than when Joelinton scored 22 goals in 80 loan appearances at Rapid Vienna.

Now this season, Joao Klauss is trying to make it into the Hoffenheim first team and made his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen this season, one of three sub appearances in the league so far.

Eduardo , Gustavo and Firmino all went on to play for Brazil after starring for Hoffenheim but based on his form so far at Newcastle, Joelinton currently has about much chance as Klauss does, of playing for his country.

Joelinton needs to get into the Newcastle team first…before he entertains any remote dreams of playing for Brazil. He has started only three of NUFC’s last 12 Premier League games but could now get his chance again, due to Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury.

