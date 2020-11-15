News

Ivan Toney has Newcastle United in his sights…“I see myself as a Premier League player”

Ivan Toney can’t wait for the much anticipated match on Tuesday 22 December 2020.

In just over five week time, the striker getting his first chance to play Newcastle United (see NUFC match schedule below).

It isn’t an unusual story, a 19 year old striker showing some promise in the lower divisions, Ivan Toney scoring 11 in 53 League Two appearances for Northampton.

A Premier League club takes a punt on the young player’s potential, Newcastle paying a reported £500,000 for Ivan Toney back in summer 2015.

Young player sent out on loan to help him progress but not really doing anything to suggest they could go on and make it in the Premier League, Ivan Toney going out on six different League One loan spells and scoring 25 goals in 96 League One appearances.

Finally, player and club parting company, as Ivan Toney joins League One Peterborough permanently, Newcastle reported to have got their money back they paid Northampton, plus a 30% clause on any future sale by the Posh.

A lot of people like to rewrite history in hindsight but I didn’t hear any Newcastle fans complaining when Ivan Toney was sold in August 2018. It was almost certainly the right deal for both NUFC and the striker, if he had stayed at St James Park then almost certainly he wouldn’t have got the chance to play any kind of regular first team football and indeed very likely he might have gone downhill from there and given up on making it.

Instead, having scored 40 goals in 63 League One starts (plus 13 sub appearances) for Peterborough, Ivan Toney was very much on the rise again, moving up to the Championship with Brentford and Newcastle banking an extra two or three million. A win-win for Toney and NUFC.

Ahead of the League Cup quarter-final clash with Newcastle, Ivan Toney couldn’t be in better form.

An easy choice to be the Championship player of the month, having scored eight goals in six October matches, Brentford only scored 12 in total last month.

With 10 goals in 11 Championship appearances so far, only Adam Armstrong has more (11) and the next highest second tier scorer only has six goals.

Ahead of the 22 December clash, Ivan Toney says ‘I see myself as a Premier League player’ and certainly on the pitch he is doing everything right in making that look a real possibility in the very near future.

Many Newcastle fans will be fearing that the post-match headlines are already written and certainly nearer the time, much of the pre-match build up will centre around Ivan Toney proving Newcastle United wrong for letting him go.

Ivan Toney talking to Sky Sports:

“I see myself as a Premier League player.

“If I see myself as a Championship player, that is not good enough.

“You have to aim higher and if you come just short, then that is not too bad.

“You must have high ambitions and those high ambitions scare small-minded people.

“I’m excited to be in the Championship and I’m sure I can play a big part in taking Brentford to the Premier League.

“I think we [Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong] both have a point to prove [after having been sold by Newcastle].

“When I went to Newcastle, Adam was out on loan, but we did speak and said we should both be playing up front together.

“It was never to happen but he is a great striker who knows where the goal is, that’s for sure.”

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sat 21 November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sat 27 November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle TBC

Sat 12 December

West Brom v Newcastle TBC

Tues 15 – Thur 17 December

Leeds v Newcastle – Amazon Prime (Game to be played sometime between Tues 15 and Thur 17 December)

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham TBC

Tues 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sat 26 December

Man City v Newcastle TBC

Mon 28 – Wed 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle – Amazon Prime (Game to be played sometime between Mon 28 and Wed 30 December)

